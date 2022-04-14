10th Annual CompCord Festival Announced

The first concert of the festival is the Comp-Play-Comp Marathon, Let's Get Physicists on May 1st at DROM. This 12th annual marathon concert showcases more than twenty composer-performers inspired by the science theme.

Since many of today's composers are also great vocalists and instrumentalists, Composers Concordance again calls attention to composers' exceptional skills as performers of their own distinctive works.

The concerts will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.