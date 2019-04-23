10th Annual Comp-Play-Comp Marathon Announces 'Animal' Theme

Apr. 23, 2019  

10th Annual Comp-Play-Comp Marathon Announces 'Animal' Theme

For the 10th consecutive year, we invite dozens of composer-performers to answer a question - 'What kind of music do you compose if you know you're to be one of the performers?' This time around, we add a theme into the fray, as composers are asked to write 4-minute works on the theme of 'Animals.' The 3-hour marathon will showcase amazing composer-performers in a cavalcade of short pieces. (As an added bonus this year, since the concert date's also Mothers Day, the composers have been instructed that music about animals and their mothers will receive extra points!)

Where and When:

May 12th @ 6pm

DROM NYC

85 Avenue A, NYC

For more information, please contact:

Composers Concordance

info@composersconcordance.com

http://www.composersconcordance.com



