Rhonda Hansome Will Perform at TALE Storytelling Show at KGB Bar Red Room in Manhattan

Actor/playwright/storyteller Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, (SiriusXM "John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything") will be among the performers featured at TALE - “New York City's best storytelling show” - on Friday, July 26 at the Red Room @ KGB Bar in Manhattan.

Hosted by Harmon Leon (This American Life), Rhonda will be joined at the 7pm (EST) show by: Sean O”Brien (Moth GrandSlam) Susie Felber (Comedy Central) Bailey Swilley (Edinburgh Festival) Music: Max Newland (Skinny Dennis)& special guests. Advance tickets ($15.00 plus service charge) can be purchased via Eventbrite. Two drink minimum, ages 21 +. The Red Room @ KGB Bar is located at 85 E. 4th Street (3rd Floor). Subway: take the “F”to Second Ave, “N” or “R” to 8th Street, #6 to Astor Place.

Hansome, a Brooklyn native, has appeared at Generation Women, Yum's The Word, Rose Valley and Bady House Storytelling Concerts. Her multifaceted career which includes performing stand up comedy has led to television appearances on Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters.