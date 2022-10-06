Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
& Juliet
& JULIET to Close in the West End in March 2023

& Juliet first opened at the Manchester Opera House in October 2019. It transferred to London the following month.

Oct. 06, 2022  

& JULIET, the award-winning musical which has been thrilling audiences in London since opening in 2019, will play its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre on Saturday 25 March 2023.

& Juliet first opened at the Manchester Opera House in October 2019. It transferred to London the following month and ever since has played to nightly standing ovations. As well as three Olivier Awards, & Juliet also won 6 Whatsonstage Awards - the most of any production in 2020 - and won further awards at The Black Theatre Awards and The Mousetrap Theatre Awards.

New productions of & Juliet have been announced for the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York and the Regent Theatre in Melbourne. Earlier this year the show played a season in Toronto, and a UK Tour and European production will also be announced soon.

The musical contains many of the biggest and most anthemic songs of the last 30 years, including Baby One More Time, Everybody (Backstreet's Back), Love Me Like You Do, Confident, It's My Life, Can't Feel My Face and the roof-raising Roar.

& Juliet soars with the music of Max Martin, the acclaimed songwriter of some of pop's most iconic songs and recorded by artists including Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande, all brilliantly arranged for the musical by Tony® and Grammy Award-winning orchestrator Bill Sherman.

Brought to life by an award-winning creative team in an explosive fusion of styles, & Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard with a book by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), electrifying choreography from Jennifer Weber, stunning set design from Soutra Gilmour and costume design by Paloma Young.

Max Martin and Tim Headington present & Juliet, which is produced by Martin Dodd, Tim Headington, Max Martin, Jenny Petersson and Theresa Steele Page.




