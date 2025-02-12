& JULIET Will Host a Post-Show Talkback With Maya Boyd, Charli D’Amelio, and Romy Vuksan

This event will take place on Tuesday, February 18, immediately following the 7PM performance.
For one night only, join & Juliet Choreographer Jennifer Weber, along with Broadway cast members Maya Boyd (Juliet), Charli D'Amelio (Charmion) and Romy Vuksan (Dance Captain) for a special post-show talkback, in partnership with COLLECTIVE by 92NY. This event will take place on Tuesday, February 18, immediately following the 7PM performance of & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).
& Juliet audience members on February 18 will be invited to stay in the theater for the exclusive talkback, moderated by People Senior Editor Dave Quinn, for a discussion about storytelling through dance, and how they've combined pop magic with Shakespeare through its Tony-nominated choreography.
& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.