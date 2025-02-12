& JULIET Will Host a Post-Show Talkback With Maya Boyd, Charli D’Amelio, and Romy Vuksan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For one night only, join & Juliet Choreographer Jennifer Weber, along with Broadway cast members Maya Boyd (Juliet), Charli D'Amelio (Charmion) and Romy Vuksan (Dance Captain) for a special post-show talkback, in partnership with COLLECTIVE by 92NY. This event will take place on Tuesday, February 18, immediately following the 7PM performance of & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

& Juliet audience members on February 18 will be invited to stay in the theater for the exclusive talkback, moderated by People Senior Editor Dave Quinn, for a discussion about storytelling through dance, and how they've combined pop magic with Shakespeare through its Tony-nominated choreography.