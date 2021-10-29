Ice Theatre of New York Announces 2021 City Skate Pop Up Concerts at Bryant Park

Ice Theatre of New York will present 2021 City Skate Pop Up Concerts on November 9, 11, 16 & 18, 2021 at 12:40pm at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. ITNY performers include Olympian Kaitlyn Weaver, ITNY Ensemble members Armen Agaian, Valerie Levine, Liz Schmidt, and young ice dance apprentices Oona and Gage Brown. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.icetheatre.org/2021-pop-up-fall-performances.html.

Arctic Memory

Choreographer: Jody Sperling

Performer: Valerie Levine

Music: Brooks Williams & Beo Morales

Arctic Memory, by award-winning dancer/choreographer Jody Sperling, is an environmentally conscious creation. Arctic Memory had its genesis in a 43-day polar science mission north of the Arctic Circle in which Ms. Sperling was the first, and to date only choreographer-in-residence aboard a US Coast Guard icebreaker. ITNY Artistic Director, Moira North, commissioned Jody to take this choreography onto the ice with ice dancer Valerie Levine. Valerie wears a cape hand-painted with the image of fissures in Arctic sea ice, the dancer's movements suggesting a time-lapse series of floes moving and melting. Music composed by Brooks Williams & Beo Morales. Having brought the legacy of pioneering dancer, Loie Fuller into the 21st century, she currently focuses on using visual-kinetic narratives to connect choreography and climate science.

How Ya Like Me Now

Music: How Ya Like Me Now by Kool Moe Dee and I Got The... by Labi Siffre

Choreography: Joel Dear and Serge Onik

Performers: Oona and Gage Brown

This is Oona and Gage's competitive Rhythm Dance for the 2022 Junior Ice Dance Season.

I Feel The Earth

Choreographer and Performer: Kaitlyn Weaver

Music: Carole King

ITNY commissioned Kaitlyn Weaver to create this piece for its streaming broadcast Pivoting Through The Pandemic in May 2021. This piece was created under strict COVID rules in an empty arena and was made possible by the generous support of the Will Sears Fund.

Take Five

Choreographer: Eliot Halverson

Music: Dave Brubeck

Performer: Armen Agaian

ITNY former performer and current choreographer, Eliot Halverson, created Take Five for Armen Agaian to show off his ice dancing skills.

When Atoms Embrace

Choreographer and Costumes: Lorna Brown

Music: "Spiegel im Spiegel" by Arvo Pärt

Performer: Liz Schmidt

When Atoms Embrace is an acclaimed solo choreographed and costumed by original John Curry Theatre of Skating member, Lorna Brown. Ms. Brown is an artist with a deep interest and knowledge in science. The piece is set to Music by Arvo Pärt's "Spiegel im Spiegel" and was inspired by a poem Ms. Brown wrote herself: She comes to us in blue and lavender light which shines on us all to give mankind energy and love and to help and heal our planet. Lay me in a field of wildflowers, let the scent perfume the hours. When The Atoms embrace and time changes pace, I find my magical powers." Performed 10 times at the ITNY Home Season and Gala at Sky Rink Chelsea Piers as well as Rockefeller Center, by Liz Schmidt, Sarah France and once by apprentice performer, Sarah Baetge.

This season, ITNY will also be performing at Brookfield Place, LeFrak Center at Lakeside, and Riverbank State Park.