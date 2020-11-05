Teatro Colon Streams Productions on Twitch

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

View the productions every Sunday!

Every Sunday, Teatro Colon has been streaming Columbus Productions through its website. Now, the theatre has added Twitch as an option for streaming.

View the productions every Sunday at 20pm at twitch.tv/teatrocolon.

In addition, the shows will still be available at www.teatrocolon.org.ar/en-vivo.

The Colon Theater of Buenos Aires is one of the most important opera houses of the world. Its rich and prestigious track record and the exceptional acoustic and architectural features of its building place it at the level of theaters such as La Scala in Milan, the Paris Opera, the Vienna State Opera, London's Covent Garden and the Metropolitan NY.

