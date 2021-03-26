Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro Colon Presents a Free Concert

The stable orchestra will be presented under the musical direction of Freddy Varela Montero.

Mar. 26, 2021  
Teatro Colon has announced a free concert: Colon Park Centenary Theater Stable Orchestra.

This Wednesday, March 31 at 20 p.m. the stable orchestra will be presented under the musical direction of Freddy Varela Montero. The program will be composed of works by Dvorak and Mozart.

Admission will be free, via pre-order. Localities will only be extended online for sanitary reasons, and will be available on Tuesday 30 at 10 p.m. for free at teatrocolon.org. ar. One locality will be delivered per person and it is imperative to complete the data of the person attending the concert. They are non-transferable. Localities are not numbered and locations will be occupied first come first serve.

Amphitheatre door opener will be at 19.30 p.m. Along with entry, ID will be requested from each of the persons on the entrance and only those who have previously obtained their online entry will be allowed to enter. No tickets will be delivered on function day. Use of a mask before and during the event is mandatory. Temperature will be taken and attendees will be sanitized at the time of entry to the yard. Temperature taking is an entrance condition and if the measurement is 37,5 degrees or higher, the person will not be able to access the concert even if they possess their entry in order.

Learn more at bit.ly/OETCgratis


