EL LAGO DE LOS CISNES Comes to Teatro Colón

The Teatro Colón will present the ballet “El lago de los cisnes” (“Swan Lake”) from March 12 through March 22, 2026, as part of its 2026 season. Performances are scheduled on March 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 at the historic opera house in Buenos Aires. The production marks the opening of the theater’s ballet season and will be performed by the Ballet Estable del Teatro Colón, accompanied by the Orquesta Estable del Teatro Colón.

The ballet features music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and choreography by Raúl Candal, with musical direction by Jonathan McPhee. Guest dancers are scheduled to appear alongside members of the resident ballet company. The production is staged at the theater’s main venue, located at Cerrito 628 in Buenos Aires. “Swan Lake” is one of the most widely performed classical ballets and is a regular part of major international ballet repertory.

Tickets for the performances are available through the Teatro Colón’s official box office and online ticketing system, with advance sales open as part of the theater’s 2026 season programming. Patrons can also purchase season subscriptions or individual performance tickets through the venue’s website or in person at the box office. The Teatro Colón’s 2026 season includes opera, ballet and orchestral performances, with “Swan Lake” serving as one of the season’s opening ballet productions.

The Teatro Colón is one of Latin America’s principal performing arts venues and presents a yearly program of ballet, opera and symphonic concerts featuring resident ensembles and guest artists. The March 2026 run of “Swan Lake” is part of a broader schedule of performances planned throughout the year at the Buenos Aires theater.