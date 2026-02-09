Siddharth Dutta Designs Performance Across Stage and Screen

🎭 NEW! Argentina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Argentina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In a Manhattan studio, Siddharth Dutta sketches the contours of a stage set while considering the movement of performers across it. His designs integrate architecture, costume, and choreography, producing spaces where performers interact with the environment as part of the storytelling.

Dutta, 33, began his professional career in India as an architect before transitioning to dance and performance. He worked with Roboco Dance Company, a contemporary troupe emphasizing narratives rooted in Indian culture, and subsequently performed lead ballet roles in operas including Plate by John Philip and Queen of Spades by Tchaikovsky under choreographer Isac Martin. These experiences combined movement and spatial awareness, informing his later approach to set and production design.

Today, Dutta is a lead fabrication designer at Rose Brand, contributing to theater, opera, and large-scale live events. His projects include Manhattan-based productions for RuPaul’s Drag Race and upcoming immersive experiences for Paramount, including the Survivor live event. Each project reflects his multidisciplinary approach: architectural precision, consideration of performer movement, and integration of visual storytelling.

In addition to production work, Dutta teaches dance through Notes in Motion, instructing students in hip-hop and movement fundamentals. His professional practice encompasses performing, designing, and education, emphasizing the interplay between physical space, performer, and audience.

Dutta’s work illustrates the convergence of disciplines in contemporary performance. Architecture informs structure; movement informs flow; and design ensures that sets and environments support the narrative and performers. In New York’s theaters, opera houses, and live events, his approach creates spaces where technical rigor and artistic vision coexist.