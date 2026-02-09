On Ice in Bryant Park, Christopher Tarin Performs La Llorona

🎭 NEW! Argentina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Argentina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

]On a January evening at Bryant Park’s Bank of America Winter Village ice rink, the sound of a single voice carried across the ice. Christopher Tarin, a multilingual singer and performer, was singing La Llorona live in Spanish while figure skating, sustaining the performance without prerecorded tracks or theatrical effects.

The presentation was offered free to the public and later released online on January 7. Conceived as a live audiovisual performance rather than a music video, the work circulated widely after its release, drawing viewers well beyond the park.

Bryant Park’s Winter Village is a familiar site for public skating and seasonal events, including appearances by figures such as Johnny Weir, Brian Boitano, and NANCY KERRIGAN. Tarin’s use of the rink departed from those traditions. There was no formal stage and no competitive framing. The performance unfolded within the park’s daily rhythm, encountered by passersby as much as by intentional viewers.

The project was produced by On Ice Perspectives, a figure skating cinematography company founded by former Team USA ice dancer Jordan Cowan, known for immersive work with elite skaters. Sponsored by Bank of America and the Bryant Park Corporation, the performance required months of rehearsal to integrate voice and movement as a single physical task.

Choreography was developed by Joe Johnson, with collaboration from Olympic silver medalists Kaitlyn Weaver and Jonathan Hunt. Their involvement shaped a structure in which skating functioned not as accompaniment but as extension — each turn and pause calibrated to breath, phrasing, and vocal line.

La Llorona, a song deeply rooted in Mexican tradition, was presented without narrative framing. Tarin’s delivery was restrained, allowing the song’s emotional weight to emerge through control rather than excess. Singing while skating required continuous negotiation of balance, breath, and phrasing, making the demands of the performance visible without being theatricalized.

Tarin’s work reflects a broader practice that moves across languages and formats. His career has included appearances on television and theatrical stages, as well as international touring productions, often performing in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. In New York, his public presence has also extended beyond performance venues.

In 2025, he served as the principal singer at an anti-hate concert at Brooklyn Borough Hall, presented under Borough President Antonio Reynoso, performing a bilingual program centered on unity and civic engagement. He has also appeared at events with Moms Demand Action, using music as part of broader advocacy efforts.

What remained with viewers was not a sense of novelty, but of discipline. The performance demanded sustained vocal control, physical precision, and emotional focus, all maintained in real time. In a public space more accustomed to spectacle or distraction, Tarin’s La Llorona asserted itself through rigor and concentration — a work defined not by excess, but by command.