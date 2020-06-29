Las Tunas ONG Joins Latin Grammy Schools Program

Las Tunas ONG, an educational and community-building program, has joined a new virtual Latin GRAMMY In The Schools educational program, according to The Music Universe.

The program will "offer more than 1,000 students from around the world the chance to participate in the first-ever virtual event for the Foundation."

The virtual event, on Tuesday, June 30 at 3pm ET on the Latin GRAMMYs YouTube Channel, will not only have performances from students, but also a Q&A featuring artist Becky G.

