Carmen Ezcurra's OTRA HISTORIA DE NUEVA YORK To Premier In Buenos Aires

Based on the experiences of the Argentine actor in NYC comes her third solo cabaret show (after "Una vuelta a la niñez" and "Mi Songbook"), alongside Francisco Huaricapcha on keys, with new music and heartfelt stories about her year at an acting studio in the Big Apple. A show about dreams, challenges and a surprising unexpected adventure performed at the legendary "La Biblioteca Café" and the classic "Teatro El Ópalo" in Buenos Aires.

You can book your tickets in Alternativa Teatral at: https://www.alternativateatral.com/obra84588-otra-historia-de-nueva-york