Carmen Ezcurra's OTRA HISTORIA DE NUEVA YORK To Premier In Buenos Aires

A show about dreams, challenges and a surprising unexpected adventure.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Based on the experiences of the Argentine actor in NYC comes her third solo cabaret show (after "Una vuelta a la niñez" and "Mi Songbook"), alongside Francisco Huaricapcha on keys, with new music and heartfelt stories about her year at an acting studio in the Big Apple. A show about dreams, challenges and a surprising unexpected adventure performed at the legendary "La Biblioteca Café" and the classic "Teatro El Ópalo" in Buenos Aires.

You can book your tickets in Alternativa Teatral at: https://www.alternativateatral.com/obra84588-otra-historia-de-nueva-york

 




