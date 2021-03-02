University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music's 6:30 Concert Series Features 'Sustainable Voices'

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music's 6:30 Concert Series returns to explore music with Sustainable Voices-A Musical Exploration of Ecological Sustainability on Monday, March 8, 2021 in collaboration with Common CAHSS (College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences). This virtual concert will stream live from Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at 6:30 p.m. on the UW-Green Bay Music's YouTube Channel.

Out of concern for public health and in keeping the University's current policy on public performances due to COVID-19, there will be no in-person attendance. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed and can be made via UW-Green Bay Music's website.

This concert engages with this year's Common CAHSS theme: Beyond Sustainability; the program is selected in response to the following questions: What do we want to sustain given that it's neither possible nor desirable to sustain the status quo? How can we simultaneously address ecological and social justice issues?

These questions will be addressed through an inclusive programming of an array of compositional voices and styles. This program will include works by Evan Williams, Michelle McQuade Dewhirst, Daniel Crawford, John Luther Adams, and John Salerno, and features performances by cellist Michael Dewhirst, the UW-Green Bay New Music Ensemble, and the UW-Green Bay Faculty Jazz Combo.

Additional information about 6:30 Concerts Series and upcoming events available at https://www.uwgb.edu/music/6-30-concert-series/ or by emailing 630concertseries@uwgb.edu.