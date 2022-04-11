The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Announces Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Recognition Recipients
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is proud to announce the 2021-22 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program recognition recipients.
Throughout the 2021-22 school year, 24 local high schools have participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program. This year's participating high schools include Ashwaubenon, Brillion, De Pere, Denmark, Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Notre Dame de la Baie Academy, Preble, Pulaski, Southern Door, St. Francis Xavier, St. Mary Catholic, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.
Center Stage was launched in 2016 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity and collaboration among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Education opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft. This year, workshops and programs were offered in both virtual and in-person formats, as opportunities allowed.
A team of trained adjudicators attended the participating school's musical production and provided educational feedback. Scores for each production were tabulated and applications were reviewed to determine the program recipients. Participating schools and recognition recipients will be celebrated when the program culminates in a red carpet, Tony Awards style showcase at the Center on May 7, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
This year's influential theater educator will be announced as well as the two nominees who will be selected to attend The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards Monday, June 20 through Tuesday, June 28 in New York City. The week will culminate with the 13th annual Jimmy Awards on Monday, June 27 at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.
"While last year looked different we were thrilled to be able to provide students with a virtual learning environment to expand their horizons and learn more about the performing arts industry from local and national professionals," said chief programming officer Amy Gosz. "Now that we are able to experience both virtual and in-person workshops and activities, the camaraderie between participating schools has once again encouraged high school students to work together to accomplish their goals and served as a demonstration of the importance of arts opportunities in our communities."
Tickets for the Showcase are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person or by phone (920) 730-3760 or through Ticketmaster online. Additional fees may apply.
The 2021-22 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program recipients are:
Outstanding Ensemble
- Denmark High School - Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
- Notre Dame de la Baie Academy - Footloose
- Preble High School - Sister Act
- Pulaski High School - Footloose
- St. Francis Xavier High School - Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor
- Ryan Bouchard as Ren McCormack in Pulaski High School's production of Footloose
- Jacob Massart as Willard Hewitt in Notre Dame de la Baie Academy's production of Footloose
- Henry Pahlow as Prince Topher in Denmark High School's production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
- Aidan Stewart as The Cowardly Lion in Fond du Lac High School's production of The Wizard of Oz
- Josh Thone as Seymour Krelburn in St. Francis Xavier High School's production of Little Shop of Horrors
- Erik Van Kampen as Prince Eric in Fox Valley Lutheran High School's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress
- Amelia Gibbons as Rosie in Green Bay Southwest High School's production of Mamma Mia!
- Sanibel Harper as Marie in Denmark High School's production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
- Valerie Jeanquart as Princess Fiona in Luxemburg-Casco High School's production of Shrek the Musical
- Tayah Keyser as Donna in Green Bay Southwest High School's production of Mamma Mia!
- Aria Kiedinger as Miss Trunchbull in De Pere High School's production of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
- Lily Leicht as Audrey in St. Francis Xavier High School's production of Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Role
- Timothy Bienert as Pilot/Chef Louis in Fox Valley Lutheran High School's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid
- Carly Bomier as Ronnette in St. Francis Xavier High School's production of Little Shop of Horrors
- Ava Doperalski as Dragon in Luxemburg-Casco High School's production of Shrek the Musical
- Sawyer Duquaine as Harry in Green Bay Southwest High School's production of Mamma Mia!
- Ahnya Dvorak as Crystal in St. Francis Xavier High School's production of Little Shop of Horrors
- Emily Hoeppner as Wendy Jo in Notre Dame de la Baie Academy's production of Footloose
- Kyra Johnson as Scuttle in Fox Valley Lutheran High School's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid
- Olivia Laughlin as Torry in Hortonville High School's production of Freaky Friday
- Everett Magnuson as Billy in Weyauwega-Fremont High School's production of School of Rock
- Kayla Miller as Kitty in Green Bay East High School's production of The Drowsy Chaperone
- Olivia Stager as Chiffon in St. Francis Xavier High School's production of Little Shop of Horrors
- Matthew Suprise as Mr. Mushnik in St. Francis Xavier High School's production of Little Shop of Horrors
- Parker Willmott as the Doctor/Escapologist in De Pere High School's production of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
Outstanding Student Pit Orchestra
- Preble High School - Sister Act
- Pulaski High School - Footloose
- St. Francis Xavier High School - Little Shop of Horrors
Backstage Spirit
- Technical Crew Head Leaders from De Pere High School: Emily Huebner, Catherine Erickson, Clarissa LaPlante, Sarah VonDerRuhr, Mya Vissers, Mason Lambrecht, Rachel Grimes, Adam Butzen, and Xavi Nohara
Community Engagement
- Southern Door High School with their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Inspiration Through the Arts Scholarship
- Alaena Wolf from New London High School
Outstanding Achievement
- Gavin Nortch from Fox Valley Lutheran High School
Outstanding Student Stage Manager
- Abby Sinkula from Mishicot High School