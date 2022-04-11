The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Announces Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Recognition Recipients

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is proud to announce the 2021-22 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program recognition recipients.

Throughout the 2021-22 school year, 24 local high schools have participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program. This year's participating high schools include Ashwaubenon, Brillion, De Pere, Denmark, Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Notre Dame de la Baie Academy, Preble, Pulaski, Southern Door, St. Francis Xavier, St. Mary Catholic, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.

Center Stage was launched in 2016 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity and collaboration among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Education opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft. This year, workshops and programs were offered in both virtual and in-person formats, as opportunities allowed.

A team of trained adjudicators attended the participating school's musical production and provided educational feedback. Scores for each production were tabulated and applications were reviewed to determine the program recipients. Participating schools and recognition recipients will be celebrated when the program culminates in a red carpet, Tony Awards style showcase at the Center on May 7, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

This year's influential theater educator will be announced as well as the two nominees who will be selected to attend The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards Monday, June 20 through Tuesday, June 28 in New York City. The week will culminate with the 13th annual Jimmy Awards on Monday, June 27 at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.

"While last year looked different we were thrilled to be able to provide students with a virtual learning environment to expand their horizons and learn more about the performing arts industry from local and national professionals," said chief programming officer Amy Gosz. "Now that we are able to experience both virtual and in-person workshops and activities, the camaraderie between participating schools has once again encouraged high school students to work together to accomplish their goals and served as a demonstration of the importance of arts opportunities in our communities."

Tickets for the Showcase are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person or by phone (920) 730-3760 or through Ticketmaster online. Additional fees may apply.

The 2021-22 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program recipients are:

Outstanding Ensemble

Denmark High School - Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

Notre Dame de la Baie Academy - Footloose

Preble High School - Sister Act

Pulaski High School - Footloose

St. Francis Xavier High School - Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor

Ryan Bouchard as Ren McCormack in Pulaski High School's production of Footloose

Jacob Massart as Willard Hewitt in Notre Dame de la Baie Academy's production of Footloose

Henry Pahlow as Prince Topher in Denmark High School's production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

Aidan Stewart as The Cowardly Lion in Fond du Lac High School's production of The Wizard of Oz

Josh Thone as Seymour Krelburn in St. Francis Xavier High School's production of Little Shop of Horrors

Erik Van Kampen as Prince Eric in Fox Valley Lutheran High School's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress

Amelia Gibbons as Rosie in Green Bay Southwest High School's production of Mamma Mia!

Sanibel Harper as Marie in Denmark High School's production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

Valerie Jeanquart as Princess Fiona in Luxemburg-Casco High School's production of Shrek the Musical

Tayah Keyser as Donna in Green Bay Southwest High School's production of Mamma Mia!

Aria Kiedinger as Miss Trunchbull in De Pere High School's production of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Lily Leicht as Audrey in St. Francis Xavier High School's production of Little Shop of Horrors



Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Role

Timothy Bienert as Pilot/Chef Louis in Fox Valley Lutheran High School's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Carly Bomier as Ronnette in St. Francis Xavier High School's production of Little Shop of Horrors

Ava Doperalski as Dragon in Luxemburg-Casco High School's production of Shrek the Musical

Sawyer Duquaine as Harry in Green Bay Southwest High School's production of Mamma Mia!

Ahnya Dvorak as Crystal in St. Francis Xavier High School's production of Little Shop of Horrors

Emily Hoeppner as Wendy Jo in Notre Dame de la Baie Academy's production of Footloose

Kyra Johnson as Scuttle in Fox Valley Lutheran High School's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Olivia Laughlin as Torry in Hortonville High School's production of Freaky Friday

Everett Magnuson as Billy in Weyauwega-Fremont High School's production of School of Rock

Kayla Miller as Kitty in Green Bay East High School's production of The Drowsy Chaperone

Olivia Stager as Chiffon in St. Francis Xavier High School's production of Little Shop of Horrors

Matthew Suprise as Mr. Mushnik in St. Francis Xavier High School's production of Little Shop of Horrors

Parker Willmott as the Doctor/Escapologist in De Pere High School's production of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Outstanding Student Pit Orchestra

Preble High School - Sister Act

Pulaski High School - Footloose

St. Francis Xavier High School - Little Shop of Horrors

Backstage Spirit

Technical Crew Head Leaders from De Pere High School: Emily Huebner, Catherine Erickson, Clarissa LaPlante, Sarah VonDerRuhr, Mya Vissers, Mason Lambrecht, Rachel Grimes, Adam Butzen, and Xavi Nohara

Community Engagement

Southern Door High School with their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat



Inspiration Through the Arts Scholarship

Alaena Wolf from New London High School

Outstanding Achievement

Gavin Nortch from Fox Valley Lutheran High School

Outstanding Student Stage Manager