One Night in Memphis Will Perform Tour Date at Fox Cities P.A.C.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced that One Night in Memphis will perform on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $46.70 and go on sale Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

One Night in Memphis is the number one booked and critically acclaimed tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley, performed live and starring former cast members of the Broadway smash, “Million Dollar Quartet."

Be a witness to and experience rock 'n' roll royalty with the music and talent that has stood the test of time. True American music featuring acclaimed national talent guaranteed to get you rocking and rolling. With over 90 minutes of authentic rockabilly, country, gospel, and 1950's rock 'n' roll…There's a whole lotta shakin' going on!

Comments