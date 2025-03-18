Jim Maronek Recognized For Service To Peninsula Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Board of Directors of Peninsula Players Theatre, Wisconsin's oldest professional theatre, recently honored artist and scenic designer Jim Maronek for his 29 years of service. While a student at The Art Institute of Chicago, he was recruited as the Door County theatre's resident scenic designer in 1950 and in 1996, was elected to its board of directors. Upon his retirement from the theatre's board in February, Peninsula Players Theatre's Board President Sara Glenn and Managing Director Brian Kelsey presented Maronek with a plaque for his years of volunteer service and dedication.

Maronek honed his craft as a company member in the early 1950s, even performing in minor roles alongside Harvey Korman and working alongside the theatre's co-founders, brother and sister Richard and Caroline Fisher. He recalls Rodion Rathbone driving his and Caroline's children to their piano lessons in Ellison Bay, Wisconsin, unknowingly traveling to the property that would later become his home with his wife, Carole, and the site of his creative workspace, Silver Poplar Studios.

Maronek earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master's degree from The Goodman School of Drama at the Art Institute of Chicago. After completing his service in the Army Medical Corps, he became the resident designer for Chicago's Edgewater Beach Playhouse. In 1959, he was appointed resident designer at Goodman Theatre, a position he held until 1972. He was also a professor and the chair of design and technology at the Goodman School of Drama (1959-1987), now The Theatre School at DePaul University. His scenic designs have graced stages locally and nationwide, from opera houses to on and off-Broadway. He was awarded two Joseph Jefferson Awards for his design work in Chicago and nominated for an additional five.

Maronek served as design chair during Peninsula Players Theatre's first major capital campaign to construct a new stage house and audience pavilion in 2005-2006. He was also actively involved in the recent campaign for new intern and staff housing. His contributions to the performing arts in Door County extend beyond Peninsula Players Theatre; he also designed the outdoor stage at Door County's Northern Sky Theatre in Peninsula State Park and was a Northern Sky Gould Theater consultant. His scenic design of “Guys on Ice” for Northern Sky Theatre first appeared locally in Ephriam's Village Hall in 1998 and recently at Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

For 18 years, Maronek was president of United Scenic Artists, Midwest, guiding and advocating for the region's professional theatrical design community. His artistic career has been equally distinguished, with his stage design renderings exhibited at the Lincoln Center, Illinois Bell Gallery, Dirksen Federal Building and featured in the United States Institute of Theatre Technology (USITT) international tours.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theatre. It is unique in the country for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company, and beautiful setting of 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. In the past 90 years, the theatre has become a Door County landmark and cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members nationwide. To learn more about Peninsula Players Theatre, visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.

Comments