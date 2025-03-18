HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Set For Marcus Center's 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2025/26 Broadway at the Marcus Center season has been announced, along with the new MPAC Presents Jazz and Dance series for 2025/26. Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Broadway in Milwaukee, the 2025/26 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Season welcomes the Milwaukee premieres of the five-time Tony Award–winning Best Musical, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, the hit musical comedy & JULIET, and the highly anticipated revival of THE WIZ direct from Broadway, alongside the celebrated return of HAMILTON. Audiences can also look forward to the first Milwaukee return engagement of SPAMALOT, bringing its signature irreverent humor back to the stage on the heels of a smashing Broadway revival last season.

MPAC has also announced a new 3-show seasons of MPAC Presents Dance and Jazz. The 2025/26 season continues MPAC's commitment to elevate artists of all backgrounds, fostering inclusive programming and celebrating the vibrancy of our community through the performing arts. Highlights include a return of the iconic Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the timeless sounds of Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: Great American Crooners, and the comedic brilliance of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. Additional cultural, entertainment, and family events will round out the 2025/26 MPAC Presents offerings and will be announced at a later date.

“This season, we've curated an extraordinary lineup at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, designed to inspire and engage audiences,” said Kevin Giglinto, MPAC President & CEO. “From iconic dance companies to emerging artists and spectacular Broadway shows, we are dedicated to providing transformative artistic experiences that enrich and reflect our dynamic community.”

Beyond MPAC's performing arts programming, the 2025/26 season will feature a variety of educational and community engagement programs. In partnership with local schools and community organizations, MPAC will offer a range of activities alongside our performances, including masterclasses, workshops, Q&A sessions, post-show talkbacks, and more, ensuring that the transformative power of the arts is accessible to individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

MPAC Presents Dance:

Experience power, beauty, and incredible athleticism with the MPAC Presents Dance series. Delivering on dance legend Alvin Ailey's idea that dance is for everyone, this three-show series dazzles with dynamic energy and captivating technical brilliance. Bold, breathtaking movement that goes beyond the unexpected will bring audiences to their feet at every performance.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo brings its internationally beloved troupe of male dancers to the stage to perform a brilliant combination of skillful pointe work and hilarious parodying of classical ballet favorites like Swan Lake. Founded in New York City in 1974, the company, affectionately known as the Trocks, first captivated small audiences in late-late shows in off-off Broadway lofts who embraced their unconventional humor and impeccable technique. Since then, the Trocks have pirouetted their way onto the world stage with their playful blend of dance knowledge, comedy, and athleticism. Whether you're a die-hard dance lover or a first-time balletgoer, their mix of artistry and absurdity will leave you in awe.

BODYTRAFFIC

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

BODYTRAFFIC is known for its stunning performers, diverse technical mastery, and commitment to dynamic repertoire that captivates both seasoned dance lovers and newcomers alike. Led by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett, this Los Angeles-based company has been a powerful force in contemporary dance since its founding in 2007. Celebrated for technical prowess and versatility, BODYTRAFFIC seamlessly perform a repertoire spanning ballet, contemporary, modern, Afro-Cuban, and hip-hop genres. Rather than being shaped by a single choreographic voice, the company champions both established and new voices, creating a home for an eclectic range of styles and perspectives that tell vital stories.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Founded by visionary choreographer Alvin Ailey in 1958, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is one of the world's most acclaimed dance companies, celebrated for its powerful storytelling, technical brilliance, and cultural impact. Forged during a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, the Company was established to uplift the African American experience while transcending boundaries of race, faith, and nationality and embracing the universal power of dance. This season, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater embarks on its next era under the leadership of new Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack, guided as ever by Alvin Ailey's pioneering legacy. Audiences will be treated to classics from the Ailey repertory—like Revelations, the ultimate anthem to resilience and joy—as well as new works by contemporary choreographers that promise to propel dance in exhilarating new directions while pushing the bounds of what the human body can do and what the human spirit can achieve.

Subscribing provides guaranteed seats for all three shows and the deepest discount. MPAC Presents Dance subscriptions start at just $93.50 (plus tax).

MPAC Presents Jazz:

From legendary icons to emerging stars, MPAC Presents Jazz curates an enticing and eclectic celebration of jazz music. The three-show series presents artists that encompass the broad range of the jazz spectrum, appealing to a wide audience. Whether you are a jazz aficionado, a casual listener, or are not as familiar with the art form, MPAC Presents Jazz is for you!

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: Great American Crooners

Friday, February 27, 2026

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: Great American Crooners celebrates the timeless charm of legendary voices like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Bobby Darin, whose velvety voices and sentimental serenades made them superstars on stage and screen. This stylish evening of classic tunes features acclaimed vocalists Robbie Lee and Shenel Johns, along with DownBeat Magazine's #1 Rising Star Male Vocalist, Benny Benack III, all of whom have graced Jazz at Lincoln Center's stages. Relive classics like “I've Got You Under My Skin,” “Misty,” “I Only Have Eyes for You,” and “Moon River,” while hearing incredible true stories about the crooners who made them famous.

New Jazz Underground

Friday, April 10, 2026

New Jazz Underground is setting a new standard for the future of jazz. This powerhouse trio, comprised of Abdias Armenteros, Sebastian Rios, and TJ Reddick, has earned acclaim for their distinctive approach, establishing themselves as a defining voice in jazz and beyond. Blending deep jazz traditions with modern influences from swing, hip-hop, Afro-Cuban, house, and Afrobeat, the group creates a dynamic and electrifying sound. Their viral videos have captivated millions, showcasing raw musicality and undeniable chemistry. With performances that bridge tradition and innovation, New Jazz Underground proves that jazz is as vital and boundary-pushing as ever.

ARTEMIS

Thursday, May 14, 2026

ARTEMIS is a powerful all-female ensemble of instrumental jazz virtuosos, founded by renowned pianist and composer Renee Rosnes. Named for the Greek goddess of the hunt, the multinational, multigenerational group features Renee Rosnes (piano), Ingrid Jensen (trumpet), Nicole Glover (tenor saxophone), Noriko Ueda (bass), and Allison Miller (drums). From original music to mind-bending arrangements of eclectic material, ARTEMIS performs with power, passion, and high-wire intensity. Honored as #1 Group of the Year in the DownBeat Readers Poll two years in a row, ARTEMIS continues to redefine what a jazz ensemble can be.

Subscribe to MPAC Presents Jazz to secure your seats and with one transaction saving on overall prices and fees. You can see all three shows for one price starting at just under $100.

In addition to the MPAC Presents Dance and Jazz Series, MPAC Presents will include a number of additional shows throughout the season. More MPAC Presents shows will be announced soon. Artists and dates are subject to change.

Subscribing to an MPAC Presents series provides patrons with a curated package of events, first choice of seating at various price levels, and savings of 15% or more off the regular ticket prices. Additional benefits include priority notice on upcoming events, special discounts on additional MPAC Presents shows, and more. All pricing options are available on the main orchestra floor. Accessible seating is available in all price levels.

MPAC Presents Dance and Jazz series subscription packages are on sale now and can be purchased in-person at the Marcus Center Box Office, by calling 414-273-7206, or online at www.MarcusCenter.org.

Broadway at the Marcus Center Season:

Mrs. Doubtfire

September 30–October 5, 2025

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Milwaukee in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we're better together.

Les Misérables

October 28 – November 2, 2025

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award -winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES is a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is still undisputedly “one of the greatest musicals ever created” (Chicago Tribune).

Season Option LES MISÉRABLES is not included in the 6 or 7-show subscription package. Subscribers can add this show to their package.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

November 25–30, 2025

Discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” The Grinch discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Whos, an endlessly cheerful bunch bursting with holiday spirit. Celebrate the holidays with the show The New York Times calls "100 times better than any bedtime story!"

HAMILTON

January 20–February 1, 2026

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Make it a 7-show Broadway package with the inclusion of HAMILTON.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

February 17–22, 2026

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants). In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

HADESTOWN

March 6–7, 2026

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Season Option HADESTOWN is not included in the 6 or 7-show subscription package. Subscribers can add this show to their package.

THE WIZ

March 24–29, 2026

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back! THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway. The Baltimore Sun raves “Powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets” and the Chicago Sun-Times proclaims THE WIZ is “An eye-popping and high-intensity revival!” This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice--this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!

& JULIET

June 9–14, 2026

Broadway's most fun hit musical, & JULIET, flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo and got a second chance at life and love – on her own terms. This audience favorite is created by the Emmy-winning writer of “Schitt's Creek” and features a playlist of iconic pop hits from Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

July 14–19, 2026

SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical. The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail,” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

