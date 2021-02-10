Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fox Cities P.A.C. To Participate In Overture Forum

The state of the arts: how three industry leaders are teaming up to keep the arts alive in Wisconsin.

Feb. 10, 2021  

On Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m., leaders from Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton and Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee will join Madison's Overture Center in an Overture Forum to discuss how they are working together to address issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and extended closures, coordinate digital programming and promote the value of the arts statewide.

"As the extended intermission of the live performing arts continues, our partnerships in the industry remain critical in planning for the future, including preparing to welcome audiences back safely in the fall," said Fox Cities P.A.C. President Maria Van Laanen.

"The pandemic has brought our organizations together to protect and promote the arts in Wisconsin," said Tim Sauers, Overture's VP of programming and community engagement. "We are strategizing and collaborating on programming, reopening plans, health and safety, advocacy for our industry and more as we plan for our futures."

"Working collaboratively with our colleagues at similar venues in the state is more necessary than ever. Our partnership ensures that our combined efforts will facilitate the best ideas and solutions as we work towards a safe and speedy return to live performance and large assembly," said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Marcus Performing Arts President & CEO.

Panel members will address the benefits and outcomes of their collaborative relationship, how advocacy for the arts industry has become a priority in their roles and what milestones must be met for the centers to reopen. This free forum is open to the public.

Sign up for the free forum at https://foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/tickets/online-events/overture-forum. When registering, you'll have the opportunity to submit questions related to the topic.


