Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Appleton, WI:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Theater of the Year
Brandon Ponschock - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 43%
Parker Drew - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 29%
Will Skrip - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Peninsula Players Theatre 28%
Brad Dokken - TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players 35%
Robert Ernst - OUR TOWN - Attic Chamber Theatre 20%
Dalton Zanin - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Wolf River Theatrical Troupe 18%
Neil Brookshire - SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre 46%
Evan Michalic - LOMBARDI - Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 19%
Neil Friedman - LOMBARDI - Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 19%
Carolyn Silverberg - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 66%
Alexis J Roston - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Peninsula Players Theatre 34%
Marie Elena Dalzell - SHE LOVES ME - Attic Chamber Theatre 24%
Laurie Friedman Fannin - NOISES OFF! - UW Fox Theatre 19%
Barbara Carroll Pica - TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players 15%
Cassandra Bissell - SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre 51%
Carmen Roman - LOMBARDI - Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 42%
Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 7%
SHE LOVES ME - Attic Chamber Theatre 52%
MAMMA MIA - DC Everest Sr. High School 48%
SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 65%
GHOST THE MUSICAL - Peninsula Players Theatre 35%
TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players 27%
NOISES OFF! - UW Fox Theatre 25%
OUR TOWN - Attic Chamber Theatre 14%
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Play-by-Play Theatre 62%
SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre 38%
Play-by-Play Theatre 27%
Fox Cities P.A.C. 19%
Oshkosh Community Players 12%
