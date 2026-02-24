Sold-Out Immersive A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Wraps Up in Kenosha

🎭 NEW! Appleton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Appleton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

KAPA Repertory Theatre has concluded a sold-out, three-night limited engagement of A Streetcar Named Desire at Circa on Seventh — a theatrical event audiences are calling unlike any way they've ever experienced this American masterpiece before.

Staged in an immersive, up-close environment, this reimagining of Tennessee Williams' landmark drama placed audiences directly inside the emotional volatility of Blanche DuBois' world. Seating was woven into the playing space, dissolving the traditional divide between performer and patron and creating a visceral, cinematic theatrical encounter.

The production starred acclaimed film and television actor Bridget Regan (The Rookie, Jane the Virgin) as Blanche DuBois, alongside a powerhouse ensemble of artists converging in downtown Kenosha for this singular collaboration.

The production was directed by Braxton Molinaro, who also serves as Creative Director of KAPA Repertory Theatre. Under his leadership, the company has rapidly expanded its artistic ambition, mounting four entirely distinct productions in just one year — each designed to elevate the theatrical experience in Kenosha and reimagine how iconic works can live and breathe in intimate spaces.

Across three performances, A Streetcar Named Desire played to full capacity, marking another milestone in KAPA Repertory Theatre's growing cultural footprint.