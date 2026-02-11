World Ballet Company to Present SWAN LAKE - WITH LIVE ORCHESTRA in Green Bay

🎭 NEW! Appleton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Appleton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​The Weidner will present World Ballet Company, returning to Green Bay with their international touring production of Swan Lake - With Live Orchestra on Saturday, October.

The legendary tale of Swan Lake takes flight in a breathtaking production from World Ballet Company, as fate and magic entwine in a timeless battle between good and evil. Performing with a Live Orchestra, and featuring a cast of 50 international dancers, over 150 radiant hand-sewn costumes, and stunning hand-crafted sets, this spellbinding ballet captures every heart-pounding moment - from the Dance of the Little Swans to the BLACK SWAN's 32 fouettés, and every pirouette in between.

With Tchaikovsky's unforgettable score soaring through the air and played live, immerse yourself in this journey where dreams, heartbreak, and hope unfold right before your eyes.

Show Runtime: Approx 2 hours 30 minutes (including 20-minute intermission)

Recommended Audience: For ages 5 & over

Based in Los Angeles, and led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, World Ballet Company presents the most beloved and iconic ballets of our time in cities nationwide. Driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone, performances appeal to newcomers and seasoned ballet goers alike. The company attracts many International Artists and comprises renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries.

To date, World Ballet Company has traveled to more than 300 cities, reaching an audience of more than 500,000 fans. Visit World Ballet Company Website.

