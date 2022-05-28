Door Shakespeare's Producing Artistic Director Steps Down

After four and a half years with Door Shakespeare, Michael Stebbins is stepping down from his position as Producing Artistic Director, effective May 31st. Stebbins had intended to resign at the end of the year, but that plan was accelerated due to an injury which prevented him from being on site with the theater this summer.

Prior to joining Door Shakespeare in 2017, Stebbins, a Kenosha, WI native, spent eight years as Rep Stage's Producing Artistic Director in Columbia, MD. Prior to that, he worked with theaters ranging from the Tony Award-winning Berkeley Rep in California to off-Broadway's Mint Theater Company. He returned to Wisconsin in 2014 where he appeared in productions with Milwaukee's Theatre Gigante, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Skylight Music Theatre, and Optimist Theatre. For Door Shakespeare, Michael has acted and/or directed productions and readings both live and virtual.

"I have enjoyed my tenure with Door Shakespeare, and am more than grateful for the opportunities that were offered me," Stebbins noted.

Amy Ensign will step in to guide the upcoming season and has been appointed Acting Artistic Director. Ensign has been Door Shakespeare's Managing Director since 2018. She has more than 30 years of experience in theatre, instructional design, retail sales, training and marketing. Ensign's career with Door Shakespeare began in 2007 as a member of The Acting Company, and eventually grew to include choreographer, company manager and education director.

"We will certainly miss Michael," said board chair Judy Drew. "But we're extremely excited about the upcoming shows and our fantastic staff, cast and crew. And we feel very fortunate to have someone on staff whose experience and background with Door Shakespeare will ensure a smooth transition and a successful season."

Door Shakespeare was founded in 1995 under the umbrella of the then named American Folklore Theatre. Since becoming its own nonprofit in 1999, the organization has produced 44 Productions in the Garden of Björklunden's 405-acre estate in Baileys Harbor. The 2022 season features William Shakespeare's The Tempest, and The Three Musketeers: An Adventure With Music, by Joe Pine, with music and lyrics by Scott McKenna Campbell, and runs June 22 to August 27.