December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Appleton, WI Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Appleton, WI:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Brandon Ponschock - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 47%
Will Skrip - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Peninsula Players Theatre 33%
Parker Drew - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 20%
Brad Dokken - TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players 39%
Robert Ernst - OUR TOWN - Attic Chamber Theatre 20%
Dalton Zanin - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Wolf River Theatrical Troupe 19%
Neil Brookshire - SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre 52%
Neil Friedman - LOMBARDI - Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 17%
Evan Michalic - LOMBARDI - Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 15%
Carolyn Silverberg - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 57%
Alexis J Roston - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Peninsula Players Theatre 43%
Laurie Friedman Fannin - NOISES OFF! - UW Fox Theatre 28%
Barbara Carroll Pica - TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players 21%
Jo Snyder - ENCHANTED APRIL - Attic Chamber Theatre 15%
Cassandra Bissell - SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre 59%
Carmen Roman - LOMBARDI - Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 34%
Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 7%
SHE LOVES ME - Attic Chamber Theatre 53%
MAMMA MIA - DC Everest Sr. High School 47%
SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 59%
GHOST THE MUSICAL - Peninsula Players Theatre 41%
TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players 32%
NOISES OFF! - UW Fox Theatre 27%
DIAL M FOR MURDER - Wolf River Theatrical Troupe 11%
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Play-by-Play Theatre 55%
SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre 45%
Play-by-Play Theatre 22%
Fox Cities P.A.C. 18%
Oshkosh Community Players 17%
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.