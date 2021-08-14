Casting Announced For ROMANCE IN D at Peninsula Players Theatre

Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater and Door County's theatrical icon, has announced the cast and creative team for "Romance in D" by James Sherman, performing August 24 through September 19. This romantic comedy follows the lovable but awkward Isabel Fox (Cassandra Bissell) and Charles Norton (Neil Brookshire), two neighbors who develop a friendship while resisting their meddling parents. Meanwhile, Helen and George (Judy Blue and Greg Vinkler) unbeknownst to their kids, happen to start their own romance. "Romance in D" is generously sponsored by Tim and Jackie Danis.

Charles, a musicologist, has insulated himself from romantic entanglements. He keeps himself occupied with work, casual friendships and food visits from his mother, Helen, the self-proclaimed "soup fairy." Isabel, a brokenhearted poet, moves into the apartment next door and has only her visiting father, George, for company. After Charles unexpectedly rescues Isabel from a half-hearted suicide attempt, his loving yet sometimes overbearing mother tries to push the two of them together. The parents themselves finally meet and all four surprisingly discover that true love can blossom when you least expect it.

Sherman's other works include the popular comedies "Beau Jest" and "Jest a Second." Sherman began his professional career as a writer and performer with The Second City in Chicago. Since 1986, he has been a playwright-in-residence at the Tony Award-winning Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago. He has been the recipient of fellowships from the MacDowell Colony, the Ragdale Foundation and the Virginia Center for the Arts. He is a member of The Dramatists Guild of America. His other plays include "Magic Time," "The God of Isaac" and "Mr. 80%."