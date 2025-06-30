Cast Set for MISERY At Peninsula Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peninsula Players Theatre will present the captivating thriller “Misery” by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King, July 9 through July 27, 2025. The cast includes Lucy Carapetyan, Ryan Hallahan and Glenn Obrero. “Misery” performs Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at (920) 868-3287 or visit .

“Misery” centers around famous novelist Paul Sheldon, who, after a serious car accident in Colorado, wakes up in the secluded home of his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes. Discovering that Paul has killed her favorite fictional character (Misery Chastain), Annie tries to coax him into writing a new novel to bring her back. Concerned he may be more prisoner than patient, Paul writes as if his life depends on it - and perhaps it does.

Georgette Verdin makes her Peninsula Players Theatre directorial debut with “Misery.” She is the associate artistic director of Northlight Theatre, where she recently directed “Dial M for Murder.” She is also a member of Rivendell Theatre Ensemble and the 2022 Michael Maggio Directing Fellow at Goodman Theatre. Hallahan (“Write Me A Murder,” “The Rainmaker”) portrays the successful and arrogant author Paul Sheldon, while Obrero is cast as Buster, the local law enforcement officer. Both actors were in the Theatre's previous production of Neil Simon's comedy “Barefoot in the Park,” and have extensive regional theatre credits. Carapetyan makes her Peninsula Players Theatre debut in the role of Annie, a former nurse and obsessive fan of Sheldon's character, Misery Chastain. Her recent Chicago stage credits include “Ironbound” at Raven Theatre and “Louise May Alcott's Little Women” at Northlight Theatre. All three actors have appeared on NBC's “Chicago Fire” and at Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

King's 1987 spine-tingling novel “Misery” was made into a film by director Rob Reiner in 1990 and featured James Caan as the captive author and earned Kathy Bates an Academy Award for her portrayal of Annie Wilkes. William Goldman, an award-winning author and playwright, adapted King's novel to the screen and the stage. Goldman earned Academy Awards for “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “All the President's Men” and is also the author of “Marathon Man” and “The Princess Bride,” both of which he adapted for the screen.

The creative team for Peninsula Players Theatre's production of “Misery” includes Christopher Kriz, composition and sound design (“Mary's Wedding,” “I and You”); Bob Kuhn, costume design (“Million Dollar Quartet”); Jack Magaw, scenic design (“Mary's Wedding,” “Trying,”); and making their Peninsula Players Theatre debuts are Amie Root, fight and intimacy director; and Eric Watkins, lighting design.

Peninsula Players Theatre is a professional, not-for-profit theatre that employs members of Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the union of professional actors and stage managers; United Scenic Artists (USA), a labor union and professional association of designers, artists and craftspeople; and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), a theatrical union of stage directors and choreographers.

The audience pavilion's side panels, doors, and vents will remain open throughout the summer season. Patrons should dress for the weather and be prepared for shifting temperatures and breezes off the bay. Peninsula Players Theatre is a smoke-free campus. Smoking is prohibited on the grounds at all times. Audience members are invited to come early for a pre-show beverage or snack at the Luna Bar and Canteen. The grounds open 90 minutes before the show.

“Misery” performs at Peninsula Players Theatre Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m.

