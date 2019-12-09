BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards Update: SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre Wins Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Appleton, WI:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Brandon Ponschock - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 44%

Will Skrip - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Peninsula Players Theatre 35%

Parker Drew - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 20%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Brad Dokken - TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players 39%

Dalton Zanin - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Wolf River Theatrical Troupe 20%

Robert Ernst - OUR TOWN - Attic Chamber Theatre 20%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Neil Brookshire - SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre 47%

Evan Michalic - LOMBARDI - Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 23%

Neil Friedman - LOMBARDI - Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 16%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Carolyn Silverberg - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 54%

Alexis J Roston - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Peninsula Players Theatre 46%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Laurie Friedman Fannin - NOISES OFF! - UW Fox Theatre 27%

Barbara Carroll Pica - TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players 22%

Jo Snyder - ENCHANTED APRIL - Attic Chamber Theatre 15%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Cassandra Bissell - SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre 56%

Carmen Roman - LOMBARDI - Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 38%

Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Best Musical (non-professional)

SHE LOVES ME - Attic Chamber Theatre 54%

MAMMA MIA - DC Everest Sr. High School 46%

Best Musical (professional)

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 57%

GHOST THE MUSICAL - Peninsula Players Theatre 43%

Best Play (non-professional)

TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players 32%

NOISES OFF! - UW Fox Theatre 27%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Wolf River Theatrical Troupe 11%

Best Play (professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Play-by-Play Theatre 55%

SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre 45%

Theater of the Year

Play-by-Play Theatre 21%

Fox Cities P.A.C. 18%

Oshkosh Community Players 16%

