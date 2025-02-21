ALICE BY HEART to be Presented at The Forst Inn Arts Collective

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the new musical, Alice By Heart, from March 29 through April 13 at The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills.

Step into a world where the line between reality and dreams fades away in this musical from the creators of Spring Awakening that reimagines Lewis Carroll's beloved Alice's Adventures in Wonderland in an entirely fresh and poignant way.

Set in a London underground bunker during World War II, Alice By Heart tells the story of Alice Spencer, a young girl lost in the chaos of the Blitz. While her world outside is crumbling, Alice finds solace and escape in the fantastical world of Wonderland, where she embarks on an unforgettable journey of self-discovery, resilience, and hope. As the boundaries between fantasy and reality blur, Alice learns that the most important adventures often take place within the heart.

Directed by Erin LaFond, the production features Chloe Johanek as Alice along with a talented cast including Phoenix McElroy, Karter Mueller, Katie Naegele, Sydney Rabas, Quintella Groothoff, Joey Simmons, Asher Stokes, Addison Fowler, and Lydia Skarivoda.

The Forst Inn Arts Collective presents theatre and music events in the historic spaces of The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills. The organization hosts ten mainstage theatrical productions each year as well as several smaller shows. Informal musical performances precede most theatre events and over the year several ticketed mainstage music events are hosted as well.

