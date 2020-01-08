Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Chester Mainot - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano's Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Bronsen Stewart - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay The
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
David Haynes - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Perseverance
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Anna Mintzer - SOUND OF MUSIC - ATWOOD CONCERT HALL
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Charly Rentz - PHANTOM OF TGE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay Theater
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Jessica Faust - HEARTS LIKE FISTS - Cyrano's Theatre
Best Musical (non-professional)
WEST SIDE STORY - TBA Theatre
Best Musical (professional)
I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano's Theatre
Best New Musical
FOLKS TALES - TBA Theatre
Best New Play
THE FERAL CHILD - Anchorage Community Theatre
Best Play (non-professional)
THE FERAL CHILD - Anchorage Community Theatre
Best Play (professional)
ALICE ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - TBA
Best Touring Show
THE DEATH OF EDGAR ALLEN POE - TBA Theatre
Theater of the Year
TBA Theatre
