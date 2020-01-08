Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Chester Mainot - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano's Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Bronsen Stewart - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay The

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

David Haynes - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Perseverance

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Anna Mintzer - SOUND OF MUSIC - ATWOOD CONCERT HALL

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Charly Rentz - PHANTOM OF TGE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay Theater

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Jessica Faust - HEARTS LIKE FISTS - Cyrano's Theatre

Best Musical (non-professional)

WEST SIDE STORY - TBA Theatre

Best Musical (professional)

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano's Theatre

Best New Musical

FOLKS TALES - TBA Theatre

Best New Play

THE FERAL CHILD - Anchorage Community Theatre

Best Play (non-professional)

THE FERAL CHILD - Anchorage Community Theatre

Best Play (professional)

ALICE ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - TBA

Best Touring Show

THE DEATH OF EDGAR ALLEN POE - TBA Theatre

Theater of the Year

TBA Theatre

