The Piano Guys Kick Off Anchorage Concert Association's Return To The Theatre

After a long hiatus from mainstage programming, Anchorage Concert Association is kicking off the upcoming season with The Piano Guys.

With their serendipitous start in a small-town Utah piano shop, four dads set out to make a positive impact all over the world through music videos. That shared purpose struck a chord, and their stunning, self-made videos parlayed The Piano Guys into more than 1 billion YouTube views, six albums, a PBS special, and a concert empire.

After two sold-out shows in Anchorage in 2014 and a rescheduling due to Covid-19 in 2020, the long-awaited return of their original mashups of classical crossovers to Anchorage is finally here.

Pianist Jon Schmidt and cellist Steven Sharp Nelson have been performing together since 2011. Their inventive arrangements of classical and pop songs from the catalogs of Bach to Bruno Mars to BTS result in performances that are simultaneously quirky, poignant, and presented with panache. As Steven Sharp Nelson puts it, "Music is the electrical soil in which the spirit lives, thinks and invents"

Get ready for two inspirational performances with these fascinating and dynamic musicians. September 18, 2021, in the Atwood Concert Hall at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. The Piano Guys is sponsored by Matson. Tickets available at CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and more information can be found at anchorageconcerts.org.