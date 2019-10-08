THE LITTLE MERMAID Stops in Anchorage for One Week

Disney's The Little Mermaid comes to life in Anchorage Oct. 22-27 at the Atwood Concert Hall, presented by Anchorage Concert Association.

This theatrical stage production will capture hearts with its unforgettable characters and irresistible songs like "Part of Your World" and "Under the Sea." After 30 years, the ultimate fish-out-of-water story, based on the beloved film, is still making a splash with new generations. Adventurous Ariel is your average teenage mermaid princess who longs to explore the shore up above and make her dreams come true. When she strikes a bargain with the sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs, it takes all of Ariel's family and friends working together to right the ship.

Disney's The Little Mermaid is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film produced by Howard Ashman & John Musker and written & directed by John Musker & Ron Clements, with music by Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman & Glenn Slater, and book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Doug Wright.

The Anchorage show is produced by Plan-B Entertainment/1815 and sponsored by TOTE Maritime Alaska, Alaska Airlines and KTUU Channel 2. Disney's The Little Mermaid is part of Anchorage Concert Association's Broadway in Anchorage series that also includes Chicago the Musical (Feb. 18-23, 2020) and Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I (April 21-20, 2020)

Be where the people are! Flip your fins - or feet - for Disney's The Little Mermaid, Oct. 22-27, at the Atwood Concert Hall in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets available at CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org.

A limited number of tickets will be available at a pre-show lottery for $25 apiece. People can enter the lottery 2 hours prior to each performance in the Atwood Concert Hall lobby. Only one entry per person. Valid ID required. Drawing takes place 1.5 hours prior to each performance. Entrants must be present to win. Lottery winners can get tickets for only $25 (credit card payments subject to box office fees). Maximum two tickets per winner. The Broadway in Anchorage Lottery is sponsored by Anchorage Concert Association and Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Anchorage Stories

More Hot Stories For You