THE KING AND I Comes to the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

After two years of rescheduling, The King and I is bringing its dazzling musical numbers and lavish costumes to the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. In Anchorage for one week only, presented by Anchorage Concert Association.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, this musical marvel tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher who travels to Siam to teach his children. Their clash of wills leads to compromise - and eventually love - through iconic moments and memorable songs like "Getting to Know You," "Whistle a Happy Tune," and "Shall We Dance."

The King and I will leave you humming and floating on an uplifting message of openness and respect, whether you're swept away for the first time or getting to know this classic again.

As two worlds collide on stage, two worlds are collaborating behind the scenes to bring this production to life. Anchorage Concert Association, along with Plan-B Entertainment, are partnering with the Asian Alaskan Cultural Center to feature more than 20 local Thai dancers and community members on the stage for this production.

Local choreographer, Suparat Prasannet said of the production; "On the surface, this show bridges two subjects that have shaped me - theatre and traditional Thai dance. Watching the Broadway show on PBS gave me the opportunity to learn how the show is viewed in Thailand and also reconnect with my Thai Dancing Aunties post 2019. I'm very grateful for the opportunity to combine both of my passions to produce a section of the show with authentic Thai Dance. It was very interesting working with a different music style than what I am used to hearing with Thai classical instruments. With the gracious help of amazing local talent, we are all very excited to perform!" Anchorage Concert Association appreciates this opportunity to celebrate and honor talent and knowledge in Alaska, creating a culturally rich production with a story of openness and respect - on stage and off.

This timeless classic is sure to leave you whistling a happy tune. Apr. 26 - May 1, in the Atwood Concert Hall at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. The Broadway in Anchorage series is brought to you by TOTE Maritime Alaska. The King and I is sponsored by Anchorage Daily News. Tickets available at the CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org.

Anchorage Concert Association is the largest arts and entertainment presenter in Alaska. As a nonprofit organization with the mission to inspire and enhance community through the performing arts, Anchorage Concert Association connects people through performance and presents internationally acclaimed artists from the entire spectrum of the performing arts. Learn more at anchorageconcerts.org.