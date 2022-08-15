Neko Case Comes to the Atwood Concert Hall Next Month

Neko Case is unlike any other artist. Fearless and inventive, she wields her voice like a kiss and her metaphors like a baseball bat. With a career spanning over 20 years, she has journeyed from punk/country torchbearer to an avant pop icon.

Known as much for her enigmatic yet unapologetic storytelling as her shimmering alto voice, Case gathers power year after year, releasing critically acclaimed solo albums while maintaining her long-term connection with The New Pornographers and recent project case/lang/veirs with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs. Neko Case is building a beguiling musical legacy on her own terms.

Don't look away; you never know what might happen next.

The performance is set for September 16.