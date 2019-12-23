Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Anchorage:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best New Musical
Best New Play
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
Chester Mainot - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano’s Theatre 53%
Evan Carson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance Theatre 28%
Enrique Bravo - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance 11%
Bronsen Stewart - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay The 25%
AJ Yambao - MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth 15%
Steven Brewer - WEST SIDE STORY - TBA Theatre 13%
David Haynes - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Perseverance 17%
Evan Carson - BOEING BOEING - Cyrano’s Theatre 14%
Ryan Buen - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Blue Chair Productions 13%
Anna Mintzer - SOUND OF MUSIC - ATWOOD CONCERT HALL 30%
Boogie Willis - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance Theatre 23%
Lisa Willis - HMS PINAFORE - Anchorage Opera 22%
Charly Rentz - PHANTOM OF TGE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay Theater 28%
Morgan Mitchell - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - TBA Theatre 10%
Madison Falvo - THE WITCH OF BLACKBIRD POND - Alaska Theatre of Youth 9%
Jessica Faust - HEARTS LIKE FISTS - Cyrano’s Theatre 12%
Shelley Virginia - MACBETH - Fairbanks Shakespeare 10%
Rebecca Gamache - BOEING BOEING - Cyrano’s Theatre 9%
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay Theater 36%
WEST SIDE STORY - TBA Theatre 35%
MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre Of Youth 23%
I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano’s Theatre 36%
DIARY OF A WORM, A SPIDER, AND A FLY - Cyrano’s Theatre 22%
GUYS & DOLLS - Perseverance 22%
FOLKS TALES - TBA Theatre 100%
THE FERAL CHILD - Anchorage Community Theatre 21%
SOMETHING WICKED - TBA Theatre 17%
A GHASTLY LITTLE TALE - TBA Theatre 12%
MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - TBA Theatre 17%
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Anchorage Community Theatre 11%
THE FERAL CHILD - Anchorage Community Theatre 10%
ALICE ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - TBA 24%
BOEING BOEING - Cyrano’s Theatre 23%
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Blue Chair Productions 14%
SPAMALOT - ATWOOD CONCERT HALL 40%
THE DEATH OF EDGAR ALLEN POE - TBA Theatre 38%
THE WINTER BEAR PROJECT - Perseverance 12%
TBA Theatre 28%
Colony High School Drama 25%
Alaska Theatre of Youth 16%
