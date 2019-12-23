Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

BWW Regional Awards
There's just one final week to submit votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Anchorage:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Chester Mainot - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano’s Theatre 53%
 Evan Carson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance Theatre 28%
 Enrique Bravo - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance 11%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Bronsen Stewart - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay The 25%
 AJ Yambao - MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth 15%
 Steven Brewer - WEST SIDE STORY - TBA Theatre 13%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)
David Haynes - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Perseverance 17%
 Evan Carson - BOEING BOEING - Cyrano’s Theatre 14%
 Ryan Buen - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Blue Chair Productions 13%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Anna Mintzer - SOUND OF MUSIC - ATWOOD CONCERT HALL 30%
 Boogie Willis - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance Theatre 23%
 Lisa Willis - HMS PINAFORE - Anchorage Opera 22%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Charly Rentz - PHANTOM OF TGE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay Theater 28%
 Morgan Mitchell - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - TBA Theatre 10%
 Madison Falvo - THE WITCH OF BLACKBIRD POND - Alaska Theatre of Youth 9%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Jessica Faust - HEARTS LIKE FISTS - Cyrano’s Theatre 12%
 Shelley Virginia - MACBETH - Fairbanks Shakespeare 10%
 Rebecca Gamache - BOEING BOEING - Cyrano’s Theatre 9%

Best Musical (non-professional)
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay Theater 36%
 WEST SIDE STORY - TBA Theatre 35%
 MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre Of Youth 23%

Best Musical (professional)
I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano’s Theatre 36%
 DIARY OF A WORM, A SPIDER, AND A FLY - Cyrano’s Theatre 22%
 GUYS & DOLLS - Perseverance 22%

Best New Musical
FOLKS TALES - TBA Theatre 100%

Best New Play
THE FERAL CHILD - Anchorage Community Theatre 21%
 SOMETHING WICKED - TBA Theatre 17%
 A GHASTLY LITTLE TALE - TBA Theatre 12%

Best Play (non-professional)
MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - TBA Theatre 17%
 THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Anchorage Community Theatre 11%
 THE FERAL CHILD - Anchorage Community Theatre 10%

Best Play (professional)
ALICE ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - TBA 24%
 BOEING BOEING - Cyrano’s Theatre 23%
 SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Blue Chair Productions 14%

Best Touring Show
SPAMALOT - ATWOOD CONCERT HALL 40%
 THE DEATH OF EDGAR ALLEN POE - TBA Theatre 38%
 THE WINTER BEAR PROJECT - Perseverance 12%

Theater of the Year
TBA Theatre 28%
 Colony High School Drama 25%
 Alaska Theatre of Youth 16%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

