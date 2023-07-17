Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Hosts American Perspective Concert in November

The concert is on Saturday, November 4, 2023.
Anchorage Symphony Orchestra presents American Perspective, featuring Karen Walwyn, piano.
Concert pianist, composer, recording artist, and Florence B. Price scholar Karen Walwyn breathes life into Price’s Piano Concerto with insightful artistry, showcasing her exceptional talent.
Still’s Serenade for Orchestra captivates with a seamless fusion of classical, jazz, and folk, transporting listeners.
Copland’s Appalachian Spring evokes rural America with poignant melodies, heartfelt perspective, and the use of folk tunes.
QUINN MASON | A Joyous Trilogy for Orchestra
FLORENCE B PRICE | Piano Concerto in One Movement
William Grant STILL | Serenade for Orchestra
Aaron Copland | Appalachian Spring
