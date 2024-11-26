Alaska Junior Theater to Present PETER & THE WOLF at the Discovery Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alaska Junior Theater will bring an afternoon of adventure, music and wonder to Anchorage with the Emmy-nominated Pushcart Players' production of Peter & the Wolf on December 14 at 2:00 PM. Held at the Discovery Theatre in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, this enchanting adaptation of Sergei Prokofiev's classic tale invites young audiences to experience the thrill of live theater in a magical retelling that combines storytelling, humor and memorable characters.

Step into the Story of Peter & the Wolf



In this timeless tale, we follow young Peter, a brave and curious boy, as he ventures out of his grandfather’s garden and into the woods. Alongside his animal friends—Sasha, the proud bird, Clara, the cheeky duck and Ivan, the sly cat—Peter sets out to catch a fearsome wolf lurking nearby. But as Peter's adventure unfolds, he learns that facing one's fears isn't always a matter of courage alone; it's about trusting friends and working together.



Pushcart Players Presents “Peter and the Wolf” at Union County PACWith Prokofiev’s iconic musical score, each character is brought to life with its own instrument, beautifully woven into the action. Pushcart Players’ unique style fuses music, humor and movement, making it easy for children to engage with and understand the story’s deeper message of friendship, bravery and respect for the natural world.



Pre-Show Fun & Activities: One Great Saturday!



For this special Saturday event, make sure to arrive early! The Discovery Theatre lobby will be bustling with activities that add extra sparkle to the day. Kids can enjoy captivating storytelling sessions with princesses, pick up a free book to start their own adventure, and even walk along story tracks, where tales unfold around every corner. These activities are designed to make the theatergoing experience even more memorable and ignite young imaginations before they step into the world of Peter & the Wolf.



An After-Show Celebration You Won’t Want to Miss!



After the curtain falls, stick around for a delicious milk and cookie reception where families can meet the talented cast. It’s a perfect opportunity for young fans to chat with the actors, snap photos and ask questions about their favorite characters. But the fun doesn’t stop there—kids can also join a lively cake walk for the chance to win fabulous prizes! This after-show celebration is the perfect sweet treat to end a magical afternoon.



Comments