ASCF Presents Medium Build & Quinn Christopherson Fundraiser for Qargi Academy Tribal School. The event is on Friday, Sep 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM at the Discovery Theatre.

Come celebrate Iñupiaq resilience with raw vocal performances from local powerhouses Medium Build and Quinn Christopherson with a special, traditional Iñupiaq performance by the Ilakus Dance Group! All ticket proceeds go towards funding Qargi Academy, providing access to quality education based in the Iñupiaq language and culture that prepares students to lead, thrive and influence in both their local communities, The North Slope and broader society.

Duration: 2.5 Hours

Ages: 6+