ASCF Presents Medium Build & Quinn Christopherson Fundraiser for Qargi Academy Tribal School

The event is on  Friday, Sep 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM at the Discovery Theatre.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

ABBAFAB Comes to Alaska Center For the Performing Arts in September Photo 1 ABBAFAB Comes to Alaska Center For the Performing Arts in September
HAMILTON Cast Will Host TAKE YOUR SHOT Karaoke Benefit Event For Alaskan AIDS Assistance A Photo 2 HAMILTON Cast Will Host TAKE YOUR SHOT Karaoke Benefit Event For Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association
ASCF Presents Medium Build & Quinn Christopherson Fundraiser for Qargi Academy Tribal Scho Photo 3 ASCF Presents Medium Build & Quinn Christopherson Fundraiser for Qargi Academy Tribal School

ASCF Presents Medium Build & Quinn Christopherson Fundraiser for Qargi Academy Tribal School

ASCF Presents Medium Build & Quinn Christopherson Fundraiser for Qargi Academy Tribal School. The event is on  Friday, Sep 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM at the Discovery Theatre.

Come celebrate Iñupiaq resilience with raw vocal performances from local powerhouses Medium Build and Quinn Christopherson with a special, traditional Iñupiaq performance by the Ilakus Dance Group! All ticket proceeds go towards funding Qargi Academy, providing access to quality education based in the Iñupiaq language and culture that prepares students to lead, thrive and influence in both their local communities, The North Slope and broader society.

Duration: 2.5 Hours

Ages: 6+




RELATED STORIES - Anchorage

1
HAMILTON Cast Will Host TAKE YOUR SHOT Karaoke Benefit Event For Alaskan AIDS Assistance A Photo
HAMILTON Cast Will Host TAKE YOUR SHOT Karaoke Benefit Event For Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association

The cast and crew of HAMILTON invite Alaskans to 'take their shot' in a karaoke contest on September 6. The competition will benefit the Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association (Four A’s) and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

2
ABBAFAB Comes to Alaska Center For the Performing Arts in September Photo
ABBAFAB Comes to Alaska Center For the Performing Arts in September

Having played to sold-out crowds across the U.S. and abroad, ABBAFAB is a stunning tribute to the music of ABBA featuring the sensational talents of some of TAD’s most talented and loved artists and musicians!

3
HAMILTON Comes to Alaska Center for the Performing Arts This Week Photo
HAMILTON Comes to Alaska Center for the Performing Arts This Week

The musical HAMILTON arrives at Alaska Center for the Performing Arts this week with performances beginning on August 17.

4
Broadway Alaska Reveals HAMILTON Creative Competition Winners Photo
Broadway Alaska Reveals HAMILTON Creative Competition Winners

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (ACPA) and BroadwayBoundAK created a competition for students in rising grades 7-12 to win tickets to HAMILTON. Students were asked to submit an original creative piece inspired by HAMILTON..

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Anchorage SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hedwig and The Angry Inch
Perseverance Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arsenic and Old Lace
Anchorage Community Theatre (9/08-10/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hedwig and The Angry Inch
Perseverance Theatre (10/13-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You