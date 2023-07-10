Z Productions to Present CITY MICE at Teatro Paraguas Next Month

The production will play Teatro Paraguas on the first two weekends of August, Aug. 3-6 and Aug. 10-13.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER At Santa Fe Playhou Photo 1 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER At Santa Fe Playhouse
'La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West' Poetry Reading Comes to Photo 2 'La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West' Poetry Reading Comes to Teatro Paraguas
Leah Hawkins Replaces Angel Blue in The Santa Fe Opera's TOSCA Photo 3 Leah Hawkins Replaces Angel Blue in The Santa Fe Opera's TOSCA
Dark Circles Contemporary Dance to Present TEN-GALLON and More in 10th Season Photo 4 Dark Circles Contemporary Dance to Present TEN-GALLON and More in 10th Season

Z Productions to Present CITY MICE at Teatro Paraguas Next Month

Two brothers – one who writes about high finance, the other who dropped out to be a hippy farmer – come together in Rosemary Zibart's new play CITY MICE and hash out their differences with the aid of poetry and pot.

That's the premise of Z Productions' upcoming show at Teatro Paraguas on the first two weekends of August, Aug. 3-6 and Aug. 10-13. CITY MICE combines humor and drama in exploring the relationships of the brothers and their wives as each gropes for a new direction. The play was a finalist in both the TNT (Texas Non-profit Theater) Fest and Long Beach, CA Playhouse Fest and was selected to be in the William Inge Theater Lab.

Ms Zibart has had two previous full-length productions in Santa Fe: All Too Human and The Jewel in the Manuscript as well as numerous short plays in Benchwarmers and TheaterWalk.

 In addition, her plays have been presented in London, Seattle, Los Angeles and Denver with full productions in New York and Albuquerque. She's also the author of five award-winning books for young people including Beatrice On Her Own, True Brit, Forced Journey and the picture book, “I have a Grandma Who….” She's also adapted two of her books to screenplays.

“Sometimes I wish I could stick to writing in one genre but I can't. I enjoy them all,” says Zibart. “Each genre has its challenges and its advantages.” 

The play's director, Nick Stofocik, has lived in Santa Fe for nearly 10 years after a career in theater in New York. CITY MICE, however, is the first play he's directed here. “I was attracted to working on CITY MICE because it's witty and poignant and Rosemary has done a great job in developing the characters. At auditions we had actors say, 'I want to play this role because I love this play!'”

Several cast members are also fairly new to Santa Fe stages. They include: Elliott Mayer, George Bereschik, BJ Stokey, Karima Tatum and introducing Tessa Pearlman

CITY MICE runs the first two weekends in August at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe, NM 87507. Make reservations and pay at door by calling 505-424-1601 or clicking the link below. Talk-backs will be held with the playwright, director and cast members on Thursday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 6.




RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Dark Circles Contemporary Dance to Present TEN-GALLON and More in 10th Season Photo
Dark Circles Contemporary Dance to Present TEN-GALLON and More in 10th Season

Dark Circles Contemporary Dance has announced its highly anticipated tenth anniversary season in the USA, featuring a diverse range of captivating performances, world premieres, and groundbreaking collaborations. Under the creative direction of Founder and Artistic Director Joshua L. Peugh, the company continues to push boundaries and redefine the art of dance.

2
VICKI LAWRENCE & MAMA: A TWO-WOMAN SHOW to Play Spencer Theater This Month Photo
VICKI LAWRENCE & MAMA: A TWO-WOMAN SHOW to Play Spencer Theater This Month

 “Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two-Woman Show” at the Spencer Theater on SUNDAY, July 16 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. is a multi-media stand-up comedy production that's basically two shows in one. 

3
Leah Hawkins Replaces Angel Blue in The Santa Fe Operas TOSCA Photo
Leah Hawkins Replaces Angel Blue in The Santa Fe Opera's TOSCA

The Santa Fe Opera has announced that soprano Leah Hawkins will sing all remaining performances of Tosca, which opened the 2023 Season on June 30 and runs for 11 performances through August 26. 

4
Teatro Paraguas To Host A Tribute Poetry Reading For The Late Gary Brower Photo
Teatro Paraguas To Host A Tribute Poetry Reading For The Late Gary Brower

​​​​​​​Teatro Paraguas will host a tribute poetry reading for the late Gary Brower, a poet, publisher, and activist who lived in Placitas, New Mexico.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences Video Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken' Video
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal Video
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marry Me A Little
Adobe Theater (7/14-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CALENDAR GIRLS
Adobe Theater (9/01-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Santa Fe Playhouse (7/13-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nether
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Santa Fe Botanical Garden (7/27-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You