Z Productions to Present CITY MICE at Teatro Paraguas Next Month

Two brothers – one who writes about high finance, the other who dropped out to be a hippy farmer – come together in Rosemary Zibart's new play CITY MICE and hash out their differences with the aid of poetry and pot.

That's the premise of Z Productions' upcoming show at Teatro Paraguas on the first two weekends of August, Aug. 3-6 and Aug. 10-13. CITY MICE combines humor and drama in exploring the relationships of the brothers and their wives as each gropes for a new direction. The play was a finalist in both the TNT (Texas Non-profit Theater) Fest and Long Beach, CA Playhouse Fest and was selected to be in the William Inge Theater Lab.

Ms Zibart has had two previous full-length productions in Santa Fe: All Too Human and The Jewel in the Manuscript as well as numerous short plays in Benchwarmers and TheaterWalk.

In addition, her plays have been presented in London, Seattle, Los Angeles and Denver with full productions in New York and Albuquerque. She's also the author of five award-winning books for young people including Beatrice On Her Own, True Brit, Forced Journey and the picture book, “I have a Grandma Who….” She's also adapted two of her books to screenplays.

“Sometimes I wish I could stick to writing in one genre but I can't. I enjoy them all,” says Zibart. “Each genre has its challenges and its advantages.”

The play's director, Nick Stofocik, has lived in Santa Fe for nearly 10 years after a career in theater in New York. CITY MICE, however, is the first play he's directed here. “I was attracted to working on CITY MICE because it's witty and poignant and Rosemary has done a great job in developing the characters. At auditions we had actors say, 'I want to play this role because I love this play!'”

Several cast members are also fairly new to Santa Fe stages. They include: Elliott Mayer, George Bereschik, BJ Stokey, Karima Tatum and introducing Tessa Pearlman

CITY MICE runs the first two weekends in August at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe, NM 87507. Make reservations and pay at door by calling 505-424-1601 or clicking the link below. Talk-backs will be held with the playwright, director and cast members on Thursday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 6.