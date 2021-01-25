WYO Presents THE ROCK & ROLL SCIENCE SHOW

What happens what a pair of bumbling 80's rockers show up at the wrong venue to perform a rock 'n roll concert only to find out they're actually on the set of a science show? Join the WYO Saturday, February 20 at 10am for the Rock & Roll Science Show as this goofy duo do their best to entertain the crowd with science despite their limited experiences in the laboratory!

Face coverings are required at the WYO and a limited number of in-person tickets are available. Live streaming tickets are also available for this family-friendly performance, a fun look at science with big-stage experiments, humor and of course a lot of rock 'n roll music!

In addition to the public performance, The Rock & Roll Science Show will present two free matinee performances to local students in and around Sheridan County. These performances will be streamed free of charge to classrooms who are unable to attend in person.

The Rock & Roll Science Show is sponsored by the WYO's Educational & Family Series Sponsors: Tandem Productions, Homer A. & Mildred S. Scott Family Foundation, Witzel Family Foundation, Gary & Susan Miller, Robbins Dermatology, Wyoming Arts Council & the National Endowment for the Arts and Whitney Benefits with additional support from Sheridan EyeCare, Holiday Inn Sheridan Convention-Center, The Sheridan Press and ACMS Storage.