The Tap Pack brings an action-packed performance featuring some of Australia's finest dancers tapping up a storm. The group infuses tap dance with swing music and witty banter. With credits on stage, film, television, and more than 20 musical theater productions between them, The Tap Pack brings pure entertainment for

one night only in Popejoy Hall on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 7:30 pm.

Members of The Tap Pack include Jesse Rasmussen, Jordan Pollard, Thomas J.Egan, and Nigel Turner-Carroll.

Rasmussen toured with Beyoncé on her "I Am... World Tour," became a 2009 top 20 finalist for Australia's So You Think You Can Dance, and later returned to choreograph the show. Pollard played various roles in Australian and Japanese tours of Singin' in the Rain and has performed in Guys and Dolls, West Side Story, A Chorus Line, The Addams Family, and The Pirates of Penzance. Egan appeared in Baz Luhrmann 's film The Great Gatsby and in Sydney he danced with Kylie Minogue as well as on The X-Factor, Australia's Got Talent, and So You Think You Can Dance. Turner-Carroll has written, directed and staged award-winning shows, plays, and cabarets. He currently directs The Tap Pack and Grease the Arena Spectacular.

The Tap Pack performance features high-energy, mind-blowing tap dancing, smooth vocals, a swinging live jazz band, and plenty of wit. The cast wins the audience from the first downbeat and the pace of their amazing performances never slows. They joke, they compete, they croon, and they cajole while performing cool classics with a fresh twist.





Tickets for The Tap Pack are on sale for $75, $59, $49, and $25. Tickets can be purchased at UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or 800 Bradbury Drive SE, Suite 203, and online at popejoypresents.com . To charge by phone call (505) 925-5858. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling (505) 277-1569 or emailing groups@popejoypresents.com