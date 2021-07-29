The Santa Fe Opera and 95.5 KHFM Classical Public Radio Announce Broadcasts Of 2021 Season Productions

The Santa Fe Opera and 95.5 KHFM Classical Public Radio have announced a first-ever partnership to bring Santa Fe Opera productions to listeners across New Mexico and beyond. Presented on Mondays throughout the month of August will be the opera's 2021 Season productions of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, John Corigliano and Mark Adamo's world premiere opera The Lord of Cries, Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin and Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Each production was recorded live from the stage of The Crosby Theater at the Santa Fe Opera on opening nights. Soprano and KHFM host Kathlene Ritch is joined by co-host, tenor and Santa Fe Opera Chief Artistic Officer David Lomelí to present these historic broadcasts which air at 6 pm MDT on August 2, 9, 16 and 23. Residents in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and the surrounding communities can tune in via 95.5 KHFM; Roswell at 103.1; Taos at 106.3; Ruidoso at 95.9; or by streaming online via a computer or mobile device at KHFM.org. Listeners can look forward to commentary in both English and Spanish.

The broadcasts are mixed by audio engineer Michael Schweppe for the Santa Fe Opera and produced by KHFM Executive and Program Director Brent Stevens and Santa Fe Opera Director of Media and Public Relations Emily Doyle Moore.