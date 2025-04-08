The Doo Wop Project Returns for One Afternoon Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step back in time and groove to the smooth harmonies of The Doo Wop Project, performing live at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 3:00pm. This talented vocal ensemble delivers a nostalgic musical journey, singing timeless doo-wop classics and reimagining modern hits with a vintage twist they call being “doowopified.”

Audiences can expect a high-energy, emotionally rich performance filled with soaring vocals, dynamic choreography, and engaging storytelling. From the first note to the final encore, The Doo Wop Project brings the stage to life, weaving the history of doo-wop into a vibrant experience that's equal parts concert, tribute, and celebration.

Their invigorating setlist frequently features songs like “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)” (The Four Seasons), “The Way You Make Me Feel” (Michael Jackson), “I'm Yours” (Jason Mraz), “Valerie” (popularized by Amy Winehouse), and “Friends in Low Places” (Garth Brooks).

Meet the Performers:

Dominic Nolfi: A founding member of The Doo Wop Project, Dominic has graced Broadway stages in productions like A Bronx Tale: The Musical, Motown: The Musical, and Jersey Boys. His performances are featured on the original cast recordings of these shows.

Charl Brown: Nominated for a Tony Award for his portrayal of Smokey Robinson in Motown: The Musical, Charl has also appeared in Jersey Boys and Sister Act on Broadway.

Dwayne Cooper: Often described as a modern-day Sammy Davis Jr. meets Barry White, Dwayne has showcased his talents in Broadway's Motown: The Musical and Hairspray, as well as in the off-Broadway revival of Smokey Joe's Café.

Russell Fischer: Making his Broadway debut in Jersey Boys on his 22nd birthday, Russell has also starred in the national tour of Big: The Musical and performed in various regional productions.

John Michael Dias: Renowned for his role as Frankie Valli in multiple productions of Jersey Boys, John has also portrayed Neil Sedaka in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway.

Sonny Paladino: Serving as the music director and arranger for The Doo Wop Project, Sonny has an extensive Broadway resume, including work on Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and Pippin.

Rooted in the vocal traditions of African American communities, doo-wop blends heartfelt melodies, tight harmonies, and infectious rhythms. The genre began to take shape in the 1920s with groups like The Mills Brothers, whose influence can still be felt today. Drawing from spirituals and barbershop quartets, early doo-wop artists set the stage for the genre's golden era in the 1950s.

Though the term “doo-wop” wasn't widely used until a 1961 article in The Chicago Defender, its possible origins trace back to the 1945 Delta Rhythm Boys song, “Just A-Sittin' and A-Rockin',” featuring a catchy “doo wop” refrain that would become iconic.

Today, doo-wop no longer dominates the charts, but its legacy endures. The Doo Wop Project helps to keeps the musical genre alive - reviving the spirit of doo-wop while infusing it with a fresh, contemporary flair.

Tickets are on sale now for $69, $59, $45, and $25. Purchase tickets online at popejoypresents.com, by phone at (505) 277-4569, or in person at the UNM Ticket Offices inside the UNM Bookstore. To explore more shows in the 2024–2025 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

