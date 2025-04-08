The Doo Wop Project Returns for One Afternoon Only

Performing live at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 3:00pm.
Step back in time and groove to the smooth harmonies of The Doo Wop Project, performing live at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 3:00pm. This talented vocal ensemble delivers a nostalgic musical journey, singing timeless doo-wop classics and reimagining modern hits with a vintage twist they call being “doowopified.”
Audiences can expect a high-energy, emotionally rich performance filled with soaring vocals, dynamic choreography, and engaging storytelling. From the first note to the final encore, The Doo Wop Project brings the stage to life, weaving the history of doo-wop into a vibrant experience that's equal parts concert, tribute, and celebration.
Their invigorating setlist frequently features songs like “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)” (The Four Seasons), “The Way You Make Me Feel” (Michael Jackson), “I'm Yours” (Jason Mraz), “Valerie” (popularized by Amy Winehouse), and “Friends in Low Places” (Garth Brooks).
Rooted in the vocal traditions of African American communities, doo-wop blends heartfelt melodies, tight harmonies, and infectious rhythms. The genre began to take shape in the 1920s with groups like The Mills Brothers, whose influence can still be felt today. Drawing from spirituals and barbershop quartets, early doo-wop artists set the stage for the genre's golden era in the 1950s.
Though the term “doo-wop” wasn't widely used until a 1961 article in The Chicago Defender, its possible origins trace back to the 1945 Delta Rhythm Boys song, “Just A-Sittin' and A-Rockin',” featuring a catchy “doo wop” refrain that would become iconic.
Today, doo-wop no longer dominates the charts, but its legacy endures. The Doo Wop Project helps to keeps the musical genre alive - reviving the spirit of doo-wop while infusing it with a fresh, contemporary flair.
Tickets are on sale now for $69, $59, $45, and $25. Purchase tickets online at popejoypresents.com, by phone at (505) 277-4569, or in person at the UNM Ticket Offices inside the UNM Bookstore. To explore more shows in the 2024–2025 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.
