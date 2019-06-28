The All American Boys Chorus At Spencer Theater July 9

One of the most heavenly sounds on earth is that of young boys singing in chorus, their clear soprano voices resonating ethereal qualities with pure, powerful tones. With rigorous musical training, boys' voices can transform popular songs into seemingly unique melodies of unparalleled beauty, a product that has been used for nearly a thousand years to entertain, uplift and inspire.

The All-American Boys Chorus is America's quintessential professional boys chorus. As true musical ambassadors, they are a California-based company of 100+ comprehensively trained vocalists that have delighted audiences worldwide for over 40 years in special concerts before dignitaries and officials from the White House to the Vatican. A select choir of 39 chorus boys, ages 8-14, come to the Spencer Theater on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m., singing a robust program filled with patriotic, pop, rock, Broadway and spiritual melodies. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Wesley Martin, expect perfect pitch and laser-like timbre in favorites like: "What A Wonderful World," "Consider Yourself," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "California Dreaming," "Ghostriders In The Sky," "Edleweiss," "Westside Story," "Route 66," "Let Freedom Ring," "Home On The Range," "America The Beautiful," "Proud Mary," "Star Spangled Banner," and more.

Excellent seats starting at $39 are available for the All American Boys Chorus on Tuesday, July 9 at the Spencer. Call the box office at (575) 336-4800 or spencertheater.com. The concert is sponsored in part by "A Spencer Theater Contributor." A pre-show southern fried chicken buffet ($20) is also available at 6 p.m.





