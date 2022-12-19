The Adobe Theater Presents Neil Simon's THE DINNER PARTY Next Month

Neil Simon calls The Dinner Party his little "gem" - all about relationships and reconciliation. It is a one-act comedy about marriage and divorce. This is his thirty-first play -first produced in Los Angeles in 1999. This contemporary farce, set in a swanky Parisian restaurant, moves deftly from over-the-top comedy to heart-stopping realism. The play revolves around six people at a French dinner party. There is an air of mystery because the diners do not know why they have been brought together. As it turns out, the dinner is about their damaged relationships and whether or not they can reconcile.

Director Lewis Hauser says "The Dinner Party has become my favorite Neil Simon play. It successfully blends the elements of French farce and realistic drama. The appeal is the realistic view of marital relationships in all its joy and sorrows. Through the brilliant writing of Neil Simon, audiences experience the ups and downs of the characters at this very special dinner party. The audience becomes a part of it all."

The dinner guests are played by Tim Crofton, Clair Gardner, Carolyn Hogan, Sarah Kesselring, Ludwig Puchmayer and Harry Zimmerman.

For more information, go to www.adobetheater.org or call 505-898-9222.