Teatro Paraguas presents a Poetry Reading with Joan Logghe and Art Goodtimes

As part of the ongoing poetry readings at Teatro Paraguas, Joan Logghe and Art Goodtimes will read live on Zoom Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Joan Logghe works at poetry in community, off the academic grid, in La Puebla, New Mexico. She and Michael built their own solar house, raised three children, and have four grandchildren. Awards include a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, Witter Bynner Foundation for Poetry Grants, A Mabel Dodge Luhan Internship, and a Barbara Deming/Money for Women grant. She taught poetry in Bratislava, Vienna, and Zagreb, Croatia in 2004. Joan served as Santa Fe's Poet Laureate from 2010-2012. She has authored or edited a dozen books including The Singing Bowl, from UNM press and Unpunctuated Awe: Poem of Santa Fe, Tres Chicas Books. www.joanlogghe.com http://thepoemdifferent.blogspot.com

Art Goodtimes was poetry editor for Earth First! Journal and Mountain Gazette before getting elected to five terms as a Green County Commissioner in Southwestern Colorado. Art hosts the Union of Mountain Poets on Facebook, co-edits the online anthology SageGreenJournal.org and is national poetry editor for Fungi magazine. He is co-director of Talking Gourds, a Telluride Institute poetry program. He served as Colorado's Western Slope Poet Laureate from 2011 to 2013 and in 2020 was awarded the Chamberlain Award for lifetime achievement in Colorado poetry at the Mountain Words Literary Festival in Crested Butte. His latest book is Dancing on Edge (Lithic Press, Fruita, 2019).

This is the first time Joan and Art have read together since the first Talking Gourds Poetry Festival in Telluride in 1989.

The reading is free, and donations to Teatro Paraguas are gratefully accepted. The link to register may be found at www.teatroparaguasnm.org, or may be requested by emailing teatroparaguas@gmail.com.