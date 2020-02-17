Advertisement
Teatro Paraguas and Compania Chuscales & Mina Fajardo Will Present Their SPRING STUDENT RECITALS

Teatro Paraguas and Compania Chuscales & Mina Fajardo present their SPRING STUDENT RECITALS as part of their FLAMENCO FESTIVAL 2020

WHAT: SPRING STUDENT RECITAL 2020 Flamenco Festival

WHEN: March 7 & 8, 2020 Saturday & Sunday at 2:00 pm

WHERE: Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe

TICKETS: $23 General Admission; $20 Seniors/Students; $10 children 10 and under

RESERVATIONS: 505-424-1601

https://FlamencoStudentRecital2020.brownpapertickets.com

INFO: teatroparaguas.org

Mina Fajardo teaches flamenco dance classes in Taos, Española and Santa Fe.

Her 20 students of all ages will each dance a 4 to 5 minute solo number, featuring different styles dance including Tangos, Alegrias, Guajiras, Soleares, Tientos y Tangos, Caña, Farruca, Bulerias, Solea por Bulerias, Sevillanas, Garrotin, Rumbas and more!

All of the flamenco numbers have been choreographed by Mina Fajardo.



