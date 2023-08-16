Teatro Paraguas Presents a Poetry Reading with Lisa Friedland and Dan Bohnhorst

The reading takes place on Sunday, August 27 at Teatro Paraguas.
POPULAR
Teatro Paraguas presents a poetry reading with Santa Fe poets Lisa B. Friedland and Dan Bohnhorst. The reading takes place on Sunday, August 27 at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe. The reading is free, and donations to the theatre are most welcome.
Lisa B. Friedland is a poet, musician, composer, and writer. Based in Santa Fe, she finds her inspiration from nature, spirituality, culture and relationships. Her work has been featured in Writing in a Woman's Voice and Academy of the Heart and Mind. Find out more at lisabatya.com
Dan Bohnhorst writes poems, as you may have gathered. These days, he mostly writes love poems to and for the great spirit. He has performed in many poetry-theater shows at Teatro Paraguas, and has self-published a number of poetry books, some of which will be available at the reading.
Become the Landscape
When you become the landscape,
you sit here quietly, peacefully, serenely, joyfully.
Not a joy that's a feeling,
like an emotion or something
A peaceful joy
that's in the pulse of the rivers and sinews
The red and blue of veins
interchanging all over the place - happily.
No Sense
I love things that don't make sense
Like trees
Manhattan
And the woman in stilettos pushing the baby carriage.
Videos
|WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Santa Fe Botanical Garden (7/27-8/20)
|JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
|CALENDAR GIRLS
Adobe Theater (9/01-9/24)CAST
|Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
|The Nether
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/11-10/29)
|Constellations
The Vortex Theatre (8/25-9/10)CAST
|Fiesta Melodrama
Santa Fe Playhouse (8/23-9/10)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You