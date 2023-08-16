Teatro Paraguas Presents a Poetry Reading with Lisa Friedland and Dan Bohnhorst

Teatro Paraguas presents a poetry reading with Santa Fe poets Lisa B. Friedland and Dan Bohnhorst. The reading takes place on Sunday, August 27 at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe. The reading is free, and donations to the theatre are most welcome.

Lisa B. Friedland is a poet, musician, composer, and writer. Based in Santa Fe, she finds her inspiration from nature, spirituality, culture and relationships. Her work has been featured in Writing in a Woman's Voice and Academy of the Heart and Mind. Find out more at lisabatya.com



Dan Bohnhorst writes poems, as you may have gathered. These days, he mostly writes love poems to and for the great spirit. He has performed in many poetry-theater shows at Teatro Paraguas, and has self-published a number of poetry books, some of which will be available at the reading.



Become the Landscape



When you become the landscape,

you sit here quietly, peacefully, serenely, joyfully.

Not a joy that's a feeling,

like an emotion or something

A peaceful joy

that's in the pulse of the rivers and sinews

The red and blue of veins

interchanging all over the place - happily.



No Sense



I love things that don't make sense

Like trees

Manhattan

And the woman in stilettos pushing the baby carriage.

