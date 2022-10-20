Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro Paraguas Presents Celtic Winter Concert: Music, Poetry and Stories With FOUR SHILLINGS SHORT

The concert is on Saturday November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Register for Albuquerque News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

Teatro Paraguas Presents Celtic Winter Concert: Music, Poetry and Stories With FOUR SHILLINGS SHORT

Teatro Paraguas has announced that Four Shillings Short, an Irish and World Music duo, are returning for the fourth year in a row to bring us their special mix of music, poems and stories in celebration of the winter season.

Four Shillings Short, the husband/wife duo of Aodh Og O'Tuama from Cork, Ireland and Christy Martin from California, perform Traditional and Original music from the Celtic lands, Medieval & Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on a fantastic array of instruments (over 30) including Hammered & Mountain Dulcimer, Mandolin, Mandola, Bouzouki, Tinwhistles, Recorders, Medieval and Renaissance Woodwinds, North Indian Sitar, Charango, Bowed Psaltery, Banjo, Bodhran, Guitar, Percussion, vocals and even a Krumhorn.

The concert takes place on Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas. Tickets are $20 general admission, and $15 for seniors and students, and may be purchased online at teatroparaguasnm.org. Reservations may be made at 505-424-1601 for those wishing to purchase tickets at the door.

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Dept. of Cultural Affairs, and the Santa Fe Community Foundation.





More Hot Stories For You


The Adobe Theater Presents THE DROWSY CHAPERONE in DecemberThe Adobe Theater Presents THE DROWSY CHAPERONE in December
October 19, 2022

The Drowsy Chaperone is a totally enchanting parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s. music by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.
David Sedaris Returns To Popejoy Hall This NovemberDavid Sedaris Returns To Popejoy Hall This November
October 11, 2022

Master of satire, David Sedaris, returns to Popejoy Hall November 11, 2022 at 7:30 pm to read both new and unpublished works. An Evening with David Sedaris features his iconic self-deprecating humor, as well as stories of his family, friends, jobs, addictions, and education. With sardonic wit and experiences that go beyond relatable, Sedaris promises an evening of laughter from the wonderful highs and humbling lows.
Slovenian Singer/Songwriter Katja Sulc Comes to Teatro ParaguasSlovenian Singer/Songwriter Katja Sulc Comes to Teatro Paraguas
October 11, 2022

Teatro Paraguas is pleased to host Katja Šulc, a Slovenian singer/songwriter interweaving poetry and music. Her latest album CARICIAS (Casete Mexico, 2021) is paying homage to Mexico and its poetry, featuring contemporary, folk and indigenous poems and songs. An intimate self-portrait is drawn from personal stories, old traditions and modern flows, captivating the listener with emotional musical storytelling. 
Umbrella Children's Theatre to Present JILL AND JACK AND THE BEANSTALK in NovemberUmbrella Children's Theatre to Present JILL AND JACK AND THE BEANSTALK in November
October 8, 2022

Umbrella Children's Theatre Productions will present Jill and Jack and the Beanstalk at Teatro Paraguas, adapted by Rebecca Morgan, directed by JoJo Sena de Tarnoff, with original music by Melange (Jeff and JoJo Tarnoff) November 11-13. Ranging in age from 6 to 13 years old, child actors will be performing alongside adult instructors.
AN ILIAD Comes To Local Bars And Restaurants, October 29 - November 10AN ILIAD Comes To Local Bars And Restaurants, October 29 - November 10
October 7, 2022

In the midst of dinner, a wandering bard strolls into the restaurant to tell a wondrous story of war. In this retelling of Homer's epic Iliad, a world-weary poet tells a wrenching, timeless tale of the Trojan War, of bravery, bloodshed, and the heat of battle.