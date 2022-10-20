Teatro Paraguas Presents Celtic Winter Concert: Music, Poetry and Stories With FOUR SHILLINGS SHORT

Teatro Paraguas has announced that Four Shillings Short, an Irish and World Music duo, are returning for the fourth year in a row to bring us their special mix of music, poems and stories in celebration of the winter season.

Four Shillings Short, the husband/wife duo of Aodh Og O'Tuama from Cork, Ireland and Christy Martin from California, perform Traditional and Original music from the Celtic lands, Medieval & Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on a fantastic array of instruments (over 30) including Hammered & Mountain Dulcimer, Mandolin, Mandola, Bouzouki, Tinwhistles, Recorders, Medieval and Renaissance Woodwinds, North Indian Sitar, Charango, Bowed Psaltery, Banjo, Bodhran, Guitar, Percussion, vocals and even a Krumhorn.

The concert takes place on Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas. Tickets are $20 general admission, and $15 for seniors and students, and may be purchased online at teatroparaguasnm.org. Reservations may be made at 505-424-1601 for those wishing to purchase tickets at the door.

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Dept. of Cultural Affairs, and the Santa Fe Community Foundation.