'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS Comes to Popejoy Hall

Clement Clarke Moore's classic poem, A Visit from St. Nicholas, comes to Popejoy Hall as a new stage production, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, on Friday, December 20 at 7:30 pm. Jam-packed with holiday cheer, Ken Ludwig's adaptation features a mouse, an elf, and a stubborn little girl who go on a quest to find out why Santa Claus missed their house last year.

This contemporary spin on a traditional Christmas classic creates an evening of fun for the whole family. Ludwig adapted 'Twas the Night Before Christmas from the timeless poem, A Visit from St. Nicholas. The New York Troy Sentinel originally received the poem on December 23, 1823 without a known author name.

Thirteen years later, the family of Clement Clarke Moore - a professor and poet- revealed his authorship. For generations, the poem has set the mood for Christmas Eve. Today, Ludwig puts a colorful spin on the classic holiday tale by adding an entirely new plot to the mix. In this modern live theater adaptation, a mouse, an elf, and a little girl discover Santa has lost his Naughty or Nice List. Embarking on a journey to find the list, the three find themselves participating in a heist, sneaky stunts, confrontations, mistaken identities, swords, airplanes, hip-hop, and more. Who knows where the mouse, the elf, and the little girl will end up next!?

Ken Ludwig, two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright, has written over 28 plays and musicals, including six shows on Broadway and seven in London's West End. His first Broadway musical, Lend Me A Tenor, won two Tony Awards. With performances in over 30 countries in more than 20 languages, his work on Broadway and West End have starred Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Tony Shalhoub, Lynn Redgrave, Joan Collins, and Kristen Bell.

Tickets for 'Twas the Night Before Christmas are on sale for $69, $55, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore and the Bradbury Ticket Office, located at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, Suite 203, or by calling (505) 925-5858. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You