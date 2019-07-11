THE ULTIMATE ELO EXPERIENCE Comes To Spencer July 20

THE ULTIMATE ELO EXPERIENCE appearing at Spencer Theater on Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m. shares The Electric Light Orchestra's ambitious and irresistible fusion of Beatlesque pop, melodic rock and classical arrangements in ELO classics like "Don't Bring Me Down," "Xanadu," "Shine A Little Love," "Evil Woman," "Telephone Line," "Strange Magic" and more.

This exhilarating ELO concert re-creation features a band of 16 musicians: note-perfect lead vocals, supporting female vocals, two guitars, two keyboards, a drummer and bass player plus an eight-piece string section and an elaborate light show. Just as ELO picked up from where "I Am The Walrus" left off, A NEW WORLD RECORD - THE ULTIMATE ELO EXPERIENCE nails the vintage and fabulously new sounds and colorful spirit of the 1970s.

Excellent seats ($39-$69) are available. Call the box office at (575) 336-4800 or spencertheater.com. A pre-show herb brined pork loin buffet ($20) is also available at 6 p.m.

Spencer Theater is a world-class performance hall located 12 miles north of downtown Ruidoso. Unique architecture, outstanding acoustics, intimate seating & excellent artistry are the Spencer's celebrated features. Opened in 1997, the award-winning hall has a 5,000 square-foot stage and seats 514 patrons. The venue presents a variety of Broadway, comedy, dance and music throughout the year. Cash bar/beverage service; pre-show buffets. Public tours are offered at 10 a.m. every Tuesday & Thursday. www.spencertheater.com.





