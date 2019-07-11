THE ULTIMATE ELO EXPERIENCE Comes To Spencer July 20

Jul. 11, 2019  

THE ULTIMATE ELO EXPERIENCE Comes To Spencer July 20

THE ULTIMATE ELO EXPERIENCE appearing at Spencer Theater on Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m. shares The Electric Light Orchestra's ambitious and irresistible fusion of Beatlesque pop, melodic rock and classical arrangements in ELO classics like "Don't Bring Me Down," "Xanadu," "Shine A Little Love," "Evil Woman," "Telephone Line," "Strange Magic" and more.

This exhilarating ELO concert re-creation features a band of 16 musicians: note-perfect lead vocals, supporting female vocals, two guitars, two keyboards, a drummer and bass player plus an eight-piece string section and an elaborate light show. Just as ELO picked up from where "I Am The Walrus" left off, A NEW WORLD RECORD - THE ULTIMATE ELO EXPERIENCE nails the vintage and fabulously new sounds and colorful spirit of the 1970s.

Excellent seats ($39-$69) are available. Call the box office at (575) 336-4800 or spencertheater.com. A pre-show herb brined pork loin buffet ($20) is also available at 6 p.m.

Spencer Theater is a world-class performance hall located 12 miles north of downtown Ruidoso. Unique architecture, outstanding acoustics, intimate seating & excellent artistry are the Spencer's celebrated features. Opened in 1997, the award-winning hall has a 5,000 square-foot stage and seats 514 patrons. The venue presents a variety of Broadway, comedy, dance and music throughout the year. Cash bar/beverage service; pre-show buffets. Public tours are offered at 10 a.m. every Tuesday & Thursday. www.spencertheater.com.



